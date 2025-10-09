Marvel Studios Announces 4th Chapter of Its Netflix Reboot

Marvel Studios will deliver its fourth Netflix reboot chapter after confirming a new season of programming on Disney+. Following years of confusion and questions, Marvel's work on Netflix was finally confirmed to be canon with the MCU in early 2025. While this decision came after a long period of deliberation (even leaking into production on a new Disney+ series), it brings another dimension of drama and excitement for MCU fans.

Marvel Studios greenlit its fourth installment originating from its slate of Netflix shows for development. After the debate between canon and not canon dominated the Defenders' story for years, Marvel Studios made heroes like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and more part of the MCU's larger narrative. This is largely happening through new additions to the MCU's slate of Disney+ projects, which can highlight these characters and their stories to the extent they need.

Every Netflix Reboot Chapter Made for the MCU

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1

Marvel Studios

In March 2025, Marvel released the next chapter in Charlie Cox's Daredevil story with Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again. Bringing nine new episodes for the Man Without Fear, this season marked Daredevil's first solo story officially under Marvel Studios' watch after cameos and supporting roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo.

Alongside a mostly new set of supporting stars, Matt Murdock slowly worked his way back into form as a hero as Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk became the mayor of New York City. Dealing with martial law and a new task force hunting down vigilantes, Matt faced his toughest task to date as the Big Apple became a dangerous warzone.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

Meant to serve as the second half of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Marvel decided to split the slate into two nine-episode seasons instead of having it all come in one 18-episode run. After Netflix's Daredevil became one of only a handful of Marvel shows with more than two seasons, its revival was quickly renewed for a second season after Season 1 captivated audiences worldwide.

While story details remain mostly under wraps, Marvel is expected to adapt the Shadowlands storyline from the comics, in which Matt Murdock returns to Hell's Kitchen as the leader of the Hand Ninja clan and goes after Bullseye. For now, Matt Murdock and Karen Page will start off under the radar while Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force reigns over New York, putting them in danger of facing Kingpin's wrath once again. This season is also confirmed to bring Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones back into action for the first time since Jessica Jones Season 3.

The Punisher Special Presentation

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios made history in March 2025 by announcing a Special Presentation centered on Jon Bernthal's Punisher, who made his MCU return in Daredevil: Born Again. Introduced in Netflix's Daredevil Season 2 and his own Netflix Punisher series, Bernthal's Frank Castle will now lead the way in the MCU's third-ever Special Presentation.

While story details remain under wraps, Bernthal's Punisher will continue his quest in New York after breaking out of captivity in one of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force's detainment centers. Taking on Ma Gnucci from the comics, Frank will be thrown into the fire for another round of action, which will bring some of Marvel's most violent and gory story moments to date.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Studios

In September 2025, Marvel Studios confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again was renewed for a third season, making it the first R-rated MCU project to get that many seasons on the air. Unfortunately, with details on Season 2 being kept under wraps and Season 3 having yet to begin production, details on the newly renewed season are still unknown. However, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are expected to be back for Marvel Studios to continue their heated on-screen rivalry.