The Only 5 MCU Shows That Are Longer Than Two Seasons

Only a handful of Marvel Studios' series have managed to stick around past their sophomore season, proving their staying power in the ever-expanding MCU. While most Marvel shows wrap up after just one or two outings, a select few have broken the mold and secured a third season or beyond.

Marvel Television's journey to today's Disney+ stream of content began more than a decade ago, with its earliest efforts led by Jeph Loeb under the Marvel Entertainment umbrella. Starting with Agents of SHIELD in 2013, Marvel developed an ambitious slate of live-action series that expanded the MCU's reach beyond the big screen. The Netflix "Defenders" universe, led by Daredevil's success, established a grittier tone that contrasted with the MCU films. But as Marvel Studios restructured in 2019, bringing television under Kevin Feige's creative leadership, the era of loosely connected spin-offs gave way to fully integrated Disney+ series like WandaVision, Loki, and Ms. Marvel. This shift tightened the films' continuity and allowed for more experimental storytelling over the past four years.

However, this didn't used be the standard, and the new era has focused more on introducing new shows rather than continuing a story past Season 1. Below is a breakdown of the five MCU shows that have accomplished this feat of releasing more than two seasons on TV.

MCU Shows With More Than Two Seasons

Agents of SHIELD

Agents of SHIELD

Launched in 2013 on ABC as the first MCU television show, Agents of SHIELD became a durable centerpiece of Marvel Television. Created by Joss Whedon and his team, the series followed Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team through multiple arcs, from Hydra conspiracies and Inhumans to time travel and cosmic threats. Despite fluctuating ratings and veering far from the cinematic MCU storyline (putting its canon in doubt), it was renewed through seven seasons, concluding in August 2020 after creative efforts to wrap its story arc.

Daredevil

Daredevil

Marvel's Daredevil redefined superhero television when it debuted on Netflix in 2015, praised for its gritty tone, grounded storytelling, and cinematic fight choreography. Charlie Cox's portrayal of blind lawyer-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock, alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's iconic Kingpin, earned widespread acclaim across three standout seasons. Although Netflix canceled the series in 2018, its legacy lived on, eventually leading to a full revival. The new Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, which is canon to the original Netflix run, premiered its first season this year, with Season 2 already set for 2026. Daredevil has become one of Marvel's most successful and enduring shows.

Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones

Krysten Ritter led Jessica Jones as the hard-edged, superpowered private investigator battling trauma, addiction, and corruption in a neo-noir take on superhero storytelling. The series earned critical acclaim and even won a Peabody Award for its mature themes and complex character work.

Running for three seasons, it remained one of Netflix's most emotionally resonant Marvel shows before wrapping in 2019 as part of the broader Defenders conclusion. However, Ritter's time in the MCU isn't over—she's now confirmed to reprise her role in Daredevil: Born Again, continuing Jessica's story in the new Disney+ era.

Runaways

Runaways

On Hulu, Runaways followed a group of teens who discover their parents are secretly supervillains. Developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the series delivered three seasons that blended teen drama with Marvel mythology. Praised for its cast, character-driven storytelling, and emotional stakes, Runaways stood out with its grounded tone and strong ensemble. It ended with a Cloak & Dagger crossover, closing out one of Marvel Television's most consistently well-received shows before the Disney+ era began.

What If...?

What If...?

Marvel's first animated anthology, What If…? explored alternate MCU timelines led by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright). Debuting in August 2021, it offered two well-received seasons before concluding its "trilogy" in December 2024. While the show ended after Season 3, a TV-MA spin-off (Marvel Zombies) continues the multiverse style later this year.

Bonus: X-Men '97

X-Men '97

Marvel Studios' animated revival of X-Men: The Animated Series quickly became a breakout success, with X-Men '97 earning rave reviews and topping the charts as one of the highest-rated Marvel Disney+ shows to date. Season 2 is set to arrive in 2026, but work on Season 3 is already underway. Voice actor Lenore Zann (Rogue) confirmed that voice recording for Season 3 begins imminently, and new showrunner Matthew Chauncey has taken the reins following Beau DeMayo's departure.

Bonus: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel's animated Spider-Man alt-prequel series is swinging into the future with confidence. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a coming-of-age origin story featuring Peter Parker before he joins the Avengers, has already been greenlit through Season 3. According to Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum, scripts for Season 2 are complete, and it will debut in 2026. Series creator Jeff Trammell is set to pitch Season 3 soon (per The Movie Podast), signaling Marvel's strong investment in the series and its positive reception among fans and critics alike.