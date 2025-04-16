Here's When Daredevil: Born Again Episode 10's Release Is Now Expected

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 10 is confirmed to release in 2026, but when exactly will it come to Disney Plus?



Episode 9 brought many dramatic twists to the Disney+ series as, after surviving an assassination attempt from Bullseye, Mayor Wilson Fisk declared martial law in New York and announced an anti-vigilante push. And after that ending, fans are eager to know when Episode 10 will be released.

While Daredevil: Born Again was originally announced as an 18-episode Disney+ series, that plan was abandoned during production. The first season will now only contain nine episodes, meaning the latest installment, "Straight to Hell," acted as the finale, and the story won't continue for a while.

Marvel Studios

Fortunately, Daredevil: Born Again has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney+ and resumed production in New York in March. As such, Episode 10 will actually be touted as Season 2, Episode 1, and a release window is already confirmed.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be among Marvel Studios' six Disney+ projects that are set to premiere in 2026. As production is already underway, the sophomore outing will presumably wrap over the summer, making for an expected release window of season two (Daredevil: Born Again Episode 10) in either Late Winter 2026 or Spring 2026, maybe even before Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum told The Reel Roundup, as production on Season 2 began in March, that he anticipates the show will "come out about a year from now" and fans will hopefully see "a new Daredevil season annually."

Marvel Studios also has a new Born Again-adjacent Disney+ special in the works starring Jon Bernthal's Punisher, who will also appear in Season 2. That Special Presentation will also arrive in 2026, but it remains unclear on which side of Daredevil's next eight-episode outing it will premiere.

Following the finale, Born Again Season 2 will see Matt Murdock uniting an army (which could bring back familiar Defenders heroes) to form a resistance against Mayor Wilson Fisk after he began a tyrannical reign over New York City.

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio already teased that the Shadowland storyline from Marvel Comics will play into Season 2 and Daredevil will get a stylish new black suit to go along with it, as set photos already revealed.

Why Daredevil: Born Again's 18-Episode Plan Was Abandoned

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios announced Daredevil: Born Again at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, as Kevin Feige promised an "18-episode first season." At that time, the series was a procedural courtroom drama hailing from Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

Production began in 2023 but halted due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strike after around six episodes had been completed. During the shutdown, Marvel Studios reviewed the footage and decided it "wasn't working," prompting them to let go of its head writers and hit the reset button (via The Hollywood Reporter).

In response, Marvel Studios brought in The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane to overhaul the series. Much of the already-shot footage remains intact across the series, although new plotlines, characters, and connections to Netflix's original Daredevil series were added to improve the overall quality.

An unfortunate ramification from the Daredevil overhaul was that the 18-episode plan was abandoned, slicing the show in half. In an interview with Collider, Scardapane and executive producer Sana Amanat confirmed the split into a "nine-episode first season" and "eight-episode second season:"