Disney+ Makes MCU History By Renewing R-Rated Marvel Show

Marvel Studios is set to break new ground on Disney+, as Daredevil: Born Again becomes the MCU's first-ever TV-MA-rated (TV equivalent of R-rated) show to run at least three seasons. Thus far, in Marvel Studios' ventures on streaming, the comic book giant has largely leaned into single-season efforts, with shows like Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier only getting one season (at least for now).

Daredevil: Born Again has been the exception. It had already received a Season 2 order before airing (like Loki before it) and recently completed production ahead of a 2026 release on Disney+. The Netflix series revival has also recently been greenlit for Season 3. This is the first time an R-rated (or live-action in general) MCU series in the Disney+ era has hit such a mark, denoting a significant moment for Marvel Studios and how it handles its streaming content.

Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum confirmed the news of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 to IGN in a recent interview, telling the outlet, "We are greenlit for Season 3:"

"In terms of 'Daredevil,' yeah, we are greenlit for Season 3 and we start shooting next year."

The Daredevil revival is the first time that a live-action Marvel Studios TV show - and an R-rated one, at that - has received a third season.

While Daredevil: Born Again's renewal makes MCU Disney+ history as its first R-rated series to reach Season 3, three other non-adult-rated projects have reached that mark too, all in the animation sphere...

Every MCU Series To Get Three Seasons So Far

What If...?

Marvel Studios

In one of the franchise's first explorations of the Marvel Multiverse, What If...? asked precisely that question about some of the MCU's most significant moments. The animated streaming series from Marvel Animation ran for three seasons from 2021 to 2024, telling these unique anthology stories from across the Marvel canon.

It then culminated in an epic battle for reality, as a team of heroes from across the Multiverse (known as The Exiles) assembled to stop the Watchers from destroying the branching timelines that created each of these unique Variant characters.

What If...? even got a spiritual successor in the form of the upcoming Marvel Zombies, an undead animated spin-off based on the acclaimed episode from Season 1, which saw some of the MCU's best and brightest overcome by a Zombie virus.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Like Daredevil: Born Again, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is another Marvel Television series to get a third season announced before the second is even out.

In fact, the wall-crawling animated romp, which follows an alternate universe Peter Parker in his early years as Spider-Man, had gotten the go-ahead on a third batch of episodes before its first had seen the light of day.

Season 2 of the hit series is set to come to Disney+ sometime in 2026. And, thanks to its branding as Marvel Studios' first-ever yearly series, Season 3 can be expected a year later in 2027.

X-Men 97

Marvel Studios

Marvel's marvellous mutants returned to TV screens in 2024, with the release of the X-Men: The Animated Series revival X-Men 97. Before Season 1 of the animated adventure hit Disney+, a second season had already been greenlit.

And a third season seems to be in the works, despite an official announcement from Marvel not having yet been made public. It was previously reported that What If...? scribe Matthew Chauncey would step in as the head writer for the future of X-Men 97, with a Season 3 reportedly in development (via Deadline).

With the series seemingly set to get some time on stage during Marvel Animation's upcoming New York Comic-Con panel, there is the chance that is where the super-powered brand finally confirms Season 3's existence.

Daredevil: Born Again

Born Again is one of three R-rated MCU series on Disney+, in company with Echo and Marvel Zombies. While the former is unlikely to return for even Season 2, Zombies has been a massive success and a well-placed source told The Direct that the story could continue, perhaps making Season 3 a possibility.,

On the subject of why a live-action series had not gotten this far before, Winderbaum told press in May of this year that "Producing shows with marquee names...made it really challenging to produce [multiple] seasons."

Daredevil: Born Again is set to return for its second season sometime in 2026. The series will continue the story of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil as he assembles a team to take on criminal kingpin turned New York City mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

A third season of the R-rated streaming series has already been announced, matching the mark hit by Netflix's original Daredevil series (of which Born Again is a direct follow-up). Production on Season 3 has been confirmed for 2026.

BONUS: WandaVision

Marvel Studios

WandaVision has not technically gotten multiple seasons (let alone three); however, it was the closest to a live-action Marvel Studios show going the distance until Daredevil: Born Again. The story of WandaVision has been continued in two separate seasons of TV on Disney+ outside of its spell-binding initial run in 2021.

Agatha All Along brought fans back into the WandaVision world in 2024, following WandaVision villain Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) on her journey down the Witches' Road. And next year's Vision Quest will directly pick up the story of Paul Bettany's Vision coming out of his last streaming outing alongside Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff.

While not a traditional Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3 cadence, it is hard to deny that WandaVision's story has not been continued across multiple seasons; it just has come under shows with completely different names.