Avengers: Doomsday Has Already Beaten Endgame In One Major Way

Even though it is still a year away, Avengers: Doomsday has already beaten Infinity War in one key category. Marvel Studios' next mega-movie, which will see the iconic superhero team take on a Multiversal threat in Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, has been confirmed to bring together the last six years of Marvel storytelling, setting up 2027's Secret Wars with a universe-hopping battle for the ages.

The upcoming MCU epic is set to hit theaters in December 2026, but it has already begun its marketing campaign, drumming up hype for the long-awaited follow-up to Endgame. While the film will have some big shoes to fill, it seems to be already putting its stamp on the franchise with its very first trailer.

In just one day, the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser has already surpassed the likes of Avengers: Endgame in one major category. The Captain America-themed tease has garnered over 534,000 likes on X, making it the second Avengers debut trailer to reach this milestone. This is in comparison to the 528,000 mark of Endgame's initial tease, a number that includes an accumulation of over seven years of social interaction.

It is also worth mentioning that Doomsday has also already doubled the Infinity War's initial teaser, which stands at a meager in comparison 230,000 likes.

Marvel Studios

Thor's Avengers Doomsday trailer has already racked up impressive numbers of its own, achieving 379,000 likes on X. This is especially notable given the second trailer does not have a major reveal like Steve's trailer did, just a monologue from the God of Thunder himself.

This impressive feat may come as a surprise to some, considering the perceived "superhero fatigue" plaguing the genre, which skeptics have raised in the wake of the Doomsday trailer's initial release.

With three more trailers for the movie seemingly set to release in the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see if the movie can maintain this level of engagement online or if this debut trailer was a flash in the pan.

Avengers: Doomsday will once again be helmed by Endgame directing team The Russo Brothers. Following Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they react to an emerging Multiversal threat in the villainous Doctor Doom, the upcoming film will see the super-powered team traversing realities, crossing paths with other heroes from other universes. Doomsday is due out in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Could Avengers: Doomsday Be Another Record-Breaker For Marvel?

Marvel Studios

Seeing the reaction to the initial Avengers: Doomsday trailer catch fire in the way it has in the wake of release has been something to behold for longtime MCU fans. After years of pondering whether the franchise's golden days were in the rearview, especially with the phrase "superhero fatigue" becoming a talking point among pundits, it's a shock to see a trailer forging new ground for the franchise nearly 20 years into its lifespan.

However, just because Doomsday is sitting alongside Endgame in this particular section of the MCU record book, it does not mean the 2026 film will be able to recapture the same ceiling-breaking magic of the last Avengers movie.

One has to remember that Endgame still stands as the second-highest-grossing movie of all time. That is rarified air, and Doomsday will have its work cut out for it if it ever wants even to come close to its super-powered predecessor.

Marvel Studios appears to be doing everything it can to get there, though. Starting a promotional campaign for an Avengers film a year before it hits theaters is an unprecedented move, and one that a studio hopes will translate into box office receipts over the course of a full 12 months of hype.

As it stands, though, Doomsday will have one obstacle that Endgame did not: real box office competition. Denis Villeneuve's Dune 3 is still scheduled to come out on the same day as the next Marvel team-up. No, the Dune films have not been the kind of box office powerhouses that the Avengers movies have been, but it is something that Marvel will at least have to keep an eye on.

Dune's release alongside Doomsday has the potential to slightly splinter the audience, potentially holding the movie back from achieving the success it would have had if it had had the December 18 date all to itself.