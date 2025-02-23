Marvel Studios' Netflix Hero Reboot Gets Major Season 2 Update

After leaving Netflix, the creators behind this new Marvel series are already planning its next Season 2.

In 2022, Disney regained the rights to Marvel characters previously licensed to Netflix, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, allowing them to appear in new MCU projects.

However, the only confirmed Netflix-era revival on Disney+ so far is Daredevil: Born Again, set to bring back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock.

Marvel Studios Is Underway on Season 2 of Its Netflix Reboot

Netflix

During an interview with Empire Magazine promoting the upcoming release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 on Tuesday, March 4, showrunner Dario Scardapane already teased Season 2.

The confidence in Born Again is palpable, especially considering it's the only Marvel Netflix series getting properly continued on Disney+.

Even though Season 1 hasn't even been released yet, Season 2 is already filming. Scardapane is excited for the future, saying, "We're not shackled by any previously shot footage. We're swinging for the fences."

Given the (seemingly) never-ending conflict between Wilson Fisk and Matt Murdock, Scardapane also teased that "the place that Kingpin and Daredevil wind up at the end of Season 2 is unfathomable:"

"Season 2's a blast, because we're not shackled by any previously shot footage. We're swinging for the fences. It's on par with huge Greek epics, lots of big themes. Unless you dig really deep into the books, the place that Kingpin and Daredevil wind up at the end of Season 2 is unfathomable, given where they've been. Making a story that can endure and has legs, that was calculated."

Looking ahead, Charlie Cox joked that he has "had to lie in the past" since joining the MCU, previously appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo, but he hasn't been asked "about anything else:"

"I've had to lie in the past. But right now, I don't have to. They have not told me about anything else. My mum sends me rumours, because she gets excited about it, and I have to tell her they're just rumours."

Even with three seasons of his series on Netflix, Cox called his time filming his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo "one of the great experiences of playing this character:"

"It's lovely to feel like there's always the possibility something might happen. 'Spider-Man' was one of the great experiences of playing this character. I live in hope."

With Kingpin already appearing in Hawkeye and Echo, actor Vincent D'Onofrio added, "As long as they'll have me, I'm here to play."

What to Expect from Marvel Studios' Defender-Verse Future

As Daredevil: Born Again advances the narrative of Netflix's Daredevil, future seasons will explore many past narratives.

Rumor has it that Season 1 will primarily set up the future of Jon Bernthal's Punisher, with his role becoming more significant in Season 2.

Season 1 of Born Again will introduce a diverse lineup of new and old villains, including Kingpin, the sadistic serial killer Muse, and Bullseye, who returns after his last appearance in Daredevil Season 3.

While Kingpin's political storyline could set up a Devil's Reign comic book adaptation, Muse is expected to take center stage as the primary antagonist, bringing a new level of brutality to the series.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again could explore Matt Murdock fully embracing his role as a lawyer and vigilante again, as the trailers indicate he will be putting the mask back on in Season 1 after a prolonged break.

With rumors of Elden Henson returning, Foggy Nelson may play a crucial role in helping Matt rebuild his life, whether in the present or through flashbacks that shed light on past events.

Daredevil: Born Again begins streaming on Tuesday, March 4.