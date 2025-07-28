Star Wars Announces General Grievous’ Return In 2026 Prequel Story

Star Wars announced General Grievous' long-awaited return to the galaxy far, far away, as part of a new 2026 prequel story. Despite having only appeared in a single Star Wars movie (as well as several Lucasfilm TV series), Grievous has become one of the most popular names of the Prequel era. The last time fans saw the saber-wielding cyborg was in a brief cameo in 2024's Tales of the Empire, but luckily, those itching for more of Grievous will get it.

As announced during Lucasfilm Publishing's San Diego Comic-Con panel, General Grievous is coming back in a big way in 2026. While it is exciting that fans will be getting more Grievous in literary form, his future on the big or small screen remains to be seen with big names like Ahsoka Season 2 and The Mandalorian & Grogu coming down the pipeline.

A new comic book prequel centered on General Grievous has been announced by Lucasfilm Publishing.

The new comic, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: General Grievous, comes as a part of Lucasfilm's ongoing partnership with Dark Horse Comics. It will be written by Michael Moreci and will be available in stores in January 2026.

Lucasfilm Publishing

The prequel story marks the grand return of the saber-spinning Separatist to the Star Wars universe. It follows Grievous during a Clone Wars-era mission in which the villainous Count Dooku sends him to conquer the forest planet Katou.

While on mission, the Grevious comes to blows with a Jedi, Cardiff Baye, and his Clone Troopers and is forced to prove his worth to his Sith cohorts:

"Count Dooku has sent General Grievous to conquer the jungle planet of Katou. It's an opportunity to prove Grievous' worth to his Sith masters. The herders of Katou are no match for the mechanized monster. Still, when Jedi Knight Cardiff Baye and his clone troopers arrive, Grievous takes to the forest for a stealthier approach. Can the general's brute strength defeat the heroes of the Republic, or will his beastly nature be his downfall?"

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: General Grievous is the latest in the franchise's Hyperspace Stories line (which also has included the return of the beloved Bad Batch), telling one-off stories centered on beloved characters from across the Star Wars canon. The new graphic novel will arrive in comic book stores on January 14, 2026.

When Will Fans See General Grievous On-Screen Again?

Lucasfilm

Unlike other A-list Star Wars characters (namely Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker, and the adorable Grogu), General Grievous' on-screen Star Wars return remains off the franchise's official slate.

Really, since Star Wars: Clone Wars ended in 2020, Grievous has not been properly heard from in a Star Wars movie or TV show. But that does not mean he will never pop up again.

After a cameo in last year's Tales of the Empire, fans have been frothing at the mouth for more of the Prequels era icon.

There has been much speculation about where the character could appear again, and several projects have emerged as potential candidates for a full-fledged return.

Grievous was previously mentioned in a Clone Wars flashback during Ahsoka Season 1, leading some to believe there is a chance he could come back into play in Season 2. If Dave Filoni's Disney+ show were to dip its toes back into the Clone Wars pool with another (maybe more fleshed-out) trip back in time, then Grievous could very well appear.

Another place he could reappear is the upcoming Maul: Shadow Lord series. The Clone Wars follow-up focuses on Sam Witwer's Darth Maul adapting to the post-Order 66 galaxy. Seeing as Grievous is assumed to still be around at the time of Shadow Lord, then why couldn't he show up on this gritty animated adventure?