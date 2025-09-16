The future of Marvel's Netflix reboot on Disney+ looks promising following rumors of a third season of Daredevil: Born Again being in the works. The Disney+ series is a continuation of Daredevil, which debuted three seasons on Netflix from 2015 to 2018, until the show was cancelled and the rights returned to Marvel Studios. With the licence retained, Marvel Studios rebooted Daredevil, bringing back the same actors to portray their characters, this time in the MCU.

Marvel Studios has shown faith in Daredevil: Born Again from the beginning, preparing a second season of the Disney+ show before the first had even aired. According to a new report from Nexus Point News, this trend is continuing, with preparation on Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again reportedly underway ahead of an official renewal. The third season would follow a similar production schedule to the second and begin shooting in March 2026 with a wrap date later in the summer. However, the renewal of Daredevil: Born Again still depends on the audience's reaction to Season 2, which will likely be released in Spring 2026.

Marvel

Nexus Point News also reports that stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdoch/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) are contracted for three seasons of Daredevil: Born Again, another promising sign for a third season of the Marvel series. However, if Marvel Studios wants to move ahead with additional seasons of the show, they'd need to renegotiate the actors' contracts.

Daredevil: Born Again is a continuation of Netflix's series, which sees Matt Murdoch tempted back into his vigilante ways after Wilson Fisk is elected mayor. Season 1 premiered on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, and consisted of nine episodes. Dario Scardapane serves as showrunner and Cox, D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, and Margarita Levieva are some of the principal cast members.

Daredevil: Born Again Has a Promising Future on Disney+

With so few Marvel Studios shows on Disney+ earning second seasons, a third season of Daredevil: Born Again would be a first for live-action MCU shows on the platform. It's also good news for fans who have some indication that they can invest in these characters for the longer term.

Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and Iron Fist were fan-favorite series when they released on Netflix, and Marvel Studios appears to want to transition that engagement into the MCU. This has already begun with the return of Cox and D'Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again, and Krysten Ritter is confirmed to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in Season 2 of the show, hinting at a full-scale Defenders reunion as the series continues.

Should audiences remain invested in Daredevil: Born Again, it could pave the way for more of the Netflix Marvel heroes to return (which may be hinted at during New York Comic-Con this year) and may lead to Disney+ regaining and furthering the Marvel crossover universe that Netflix had built.