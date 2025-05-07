Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Is Now Being Planned (Confirmed)

One of the stars behind Daredevil: Born Again recently disclosed whether a Season 3 of the MCU series is on the cards. Starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio (as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk), the MCU Daredevil reboot series brought back the continuity made famous in Netflix's Daredevil series.

In a recent interview, Kingpin actor Vincent O'Donofrio revealed that the Daredevil: Born Again⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ team is already eyeing plans for Season 3. A second season of the series has already been greenlit and is currently in production in New York City (rumored for release next March); however, whether a Season 3 will happen remains a massive question.

Speaking with Awards Buzz, D'Onofrio let slip that, "If they let us do it, we have a plan" for Season 3, hinting that the team is already thinking about a third batch of episodes despite nothing after Season 2 having been announced:

"If they let us do it, we have a plan. It is up to the fans to watch and to get excited. And it is up to us to please them and get the story right. We are looking forward in a big way."

Marvel Studios

This is the first mention of any future story plans for Born Again beyond its upcoming second season, and it shows that D'Onofrio (among the other Daredevil creatives) seems up for more should they be given the chance to explore that.

Daredevil: Born Again debuted on Disney+ in March, bringing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin back to the small screen together for the first time since Netflix's Daredevil series ended in 2018.

The series once again focuses on Cox's super-powered comic book character, a blind lawyer who spends his nights fighting crime as the masked vigilante known as Daredevil. However, this time around, he is forced to contend with a terrifying serial killer in the form of the art-loving Muse (played by Hunter Doohan) and a newly elected mayor, Wilson Fisk.

Will Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Happen?

Marvel Studios

With no official announcement for the Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 at this point, it is hard to tell whether the series will get a renewal after its in-production season 2.

It is a good sign, though, that, according to Vincent D'Onofrio, the team behind the series is already thinking about a third season. This means they all still believe there is some narrative juice in the show beyond what they have planned for this next batch of episodes.

One direction the show could go in a third season is introducing some of the supporting players from Netflix's Defenders saga, bringing in the likes of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

Seeing as it has been reported that the Defenders will not reunite in Season 2 (despite some fans thinking that was what the Season 1 finale was teasing), bringing them back in Season 3 feels like a natural fit.

However, whether the show gets a Season 3 greenlight will ultimately depend on how well its first two seasons perform on Disney+. As D'Onofrio said, "It is up to the fans to watch and to get excited" about the series.

If fans want more of the R-rated MCU show, then Marvel Studios will likely give it to them. It is as simple as that. Shows that resonate with viewers get more seasons, and those that don't are left by the wayside.

Thankfully, all the show will likely need to do to hit that metric of success to warrant a third season is keeping up with what it has been doing so far. Season 1 was critically acclaimed, earning a stellar 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it managed to find an audience on the typically more family-oriented streaming platform Disney+.

Nearly a month after Born Again Season 1 ended, it has stayed in the U.S. Dinsey+ Top 10. This shows that the series has legs beyond its initial run and could spell good things for the series when Disney weighs its future.