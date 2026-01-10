Marvel Studios Reveals Exactly When Its Next Binge TV Show Will Release

Disney+ confirmed the exact time that all eight episodes of Wonder Man will start streaming this month. Marvel Television will make history with its next Disney+ series, as Wonder Man becomes the MCU's longest live-action show to drop in a binge format. While the MCU usually sticks to week-to-week releases, albeit with the occasional multi-episode drop, the likes of Marvel Zombies, Echo, and Eyes of Wakanda have utilized this alternate release strategy in the past.

Marvel Television confirmed that all eight episodes of Wonder Man will debut on Disney+ on Tuesday, January 27, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

The series will introduce Yaya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) as Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, a super-powered actor in the MCU. Despite only being the MCU's second-ever Spotlight series with little connections to the wider world, Ben Kingsley is reprising Iron Man 3's fake-out Mandarin, Trevor Slattery.

Is Wonder Man's Binge Release a Bad Decision for Marvel Studios?

Marvel Television

CON: Restricts Wonder Man's Online Conversation

Some may argue that a binge release may be a disservice to Wonder Man, preventing it from being part of the pop culture conversation with theories for a longer period, allowing a wider audience to discover the Disney+ show.

Since Wonder Man is expected to be more of a comedy series without MCU-shifting ramifications or major shocks along the way, it's possible the studio has concerns about its ability to maintain attention across eight weeks.

PRO: Binge Releases Have Worked Before

That's not to say that a binge release is entirely bad by any means, as Marvel Zombies accrued impressive viewership, dropping all four episodes at once, and was quickly regarded as one of the MCU's best animated series.

Similarly, Hawkeye spin-off Echo delivered all five episodes on one day and managed to elevate a lesser-known hero to the MCU's most-viewed 2024 shows. Marvel Television will undoubtedly achieve the same with Wonder Man, setting up Yaya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams to be a bigger player in future projects.

CON: Could Bury a Great Show

There have been claims that Wonder Man could be the "best Marvel show" yet, taking the MCU in a fresh direction with a Hollywood satire comedy.

Marvel Television looks to be hopeful for the show's success, having confirmed that Wonder Man Season 2 is "on the table" if it performs well enough.

PRO: January 27 Becomes 'Wonder Man' Day

In releasing all eight episodes of Wonder Man at once, audiences will be able to experience the storyline as fast as they wish and will have plenty to talk about.

If the series is as good as fans are hoping, Tuesday, January 27, would truly become all about Wonder Man, with the potential for it to be discussed more than an individual episode of a comedy show usually would.