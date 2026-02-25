Disney+ Renews Beloved Star Wars TV Show For Season 4 (Report)

Star Wars fans have a fourth season of a particularly beloved anime show to look forward to, according to a new report. Lucasfilm has long thrived on the animated TV side, releasing seven seasons of The Clone Wars, four seasons of Star Wars Rebels, and multiple seasons of The Bad Batch, Young Jedi Adventures, and more. While the live-action side of Star Wars television remains foggy, the studio has no plans to put its successful animated show, Star Wars Visions, to rest.

A new report from industry insider Daniel Richtman reveals that Lucasfilm is moving forward with another season of Star Wars: Visions. This would mark Visions' fourth season, following the debut of another 100% Rotten Tomatoes-rated season this past October.

The anime anthology series was a unique experiment from Lucasfilm, which enlisted animation studios from around the world to create short Star Wars stories set outside the main canon. The unbridled creativity was refreshing for Star Wars, and some episodes were so popular they scored follow-ups in Star Wars: Visions Season 3.

Production IG

Disney has not made the Season 4 news official yet, but given Star Wars Visions' positive track record, a renewal seems like a matter of when, not if. Richtman also reports that there are "additional spinoffs" planned for Star Wars: Visions. It's unclear what form these will take; however, in 2025, Disney announced Star Wars: Visions Presents, a new spin-off label under which more series and films set in the Star Wars: Visions world could be released.

The first of these confirmed spin-offs is a series inspired by Production IG's Ninth Jedi episode from Star Wars: Visions Volume 1, which is being developed into a full series and is due for release in 2026. It seems likely that these additional spin-offs refer to more series releasing under the Star Wars: Visions Presents banner, hinting that more popular episodes from the Disney+ show will return in the future.

Star Wars: Visions released its first season on Disney+ in 2021, followed by Volume 2 in 2023 and Volume 3 in 2025. Some of the studios that have contributed episodes over the years include Studio Trigger, Cartoon Saloon, Aardman, Studio Mir, and Kamikaze DOUGA.

What to Expect From Star Wars: Visions Volume 4

The Star Wars: Visions news is still fresh, so it's not clear yet what direction Lucasfilm and Disney might take the animated anthology in for its fourth volume.

Volumes 1 and 3 of Star Wars: Visions comprised episodes exclusively from Japanese Studios, leaning heavily on anime-style visuals. Volume 2, on the other hand, expanded its borders to include animated episodes from studios all around the world, including France, Chile, and India. It's possible that Lucasfilm will open the gates again to invite more new animated studios to try their hands at the Star Wars world.

However, Visions has also seen success with its sequel episodes, such as Volume 3's "The Duel: Payback" from Kamikaze Douga, and "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope", which were both sequels to Volume 1 episodes. A Volume 4 renewal for Vision opens up opportunities for even more episodes from other seasons to get the sequel treatment this time around - or to be turned into longer stories under the Star Wars Visions Presents banner.

Star Wars: Visions receiving a Season 4 renewal sets it apart on Lucasfilm's slate right now, as no other Star Wars series has made it to a fourth season since Star Wars: Rebels finished up in 2018 (and discounting the Season 7 revival of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2020).

The Mandalorian was poised to reach a fourth season until it was turned into a film, The Mandalorian and Grogu. Meanwhile, The Bad Batch and Young Jedi Adventures were confirmed to end with their third seasons, making Star Wars: Visions the rare outlier to last more than three seasons on Disney+.