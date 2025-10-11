Fans will not be seeing any official continuations of the Skywalker Saga or any other period of canon Star Wars storytelling with the release of Lucasfilm's upcoming Disney+ project. The line between canon and non-canon was fairly blurry for a long time, but after Disney acquired Star Wars from George Lucas, everything was explicitly labeled as canon or legends (non-canon), making it easy for fans to follow along.

After releasing projects such as Andor Season 2, Tales of the Underworld, and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, Star Wars will officially be premiering Star Wars: Visions Season 3 on Disney+ on October 29, 2025. The upcoming installment will bring some new storylines into the fold, but will also continue some character arcs and stories that were set up in the previous two seasons of the anime series.

Lucasfilm

However, the most notable aspect of Star Wars: Visions Season 3 is that it will not be recognized as canon within the galaxy far, far away. This means that whatever happens in Season 3 will have no ramifications on any of the live-action Star Wars projects (past or present), nor on the canon animated titles such as The Clone Wars, Rebels, Tales of the Jedi, etc.

This is not the first major Star Wars release to take place outside of canon. In fact, Star Wars: Visions Seasons 1 and 2 are also not considered canon, so Season 3 is just continuing that trend. However, that does not mean that there are no stakes involved with the series. As a matter of fact, Season 3 will be continuing three major episodes from Season 1. Specifically, "The Duel," "The Village Bride," and "The Ninth Jedi" will receive episodes in Season 3 that continue the stories first seen in Season 1.

As mentioned, other major Star Wars projects that have been released recently are also not canon. The best example of that is Star Wars' most recent release, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past. None of the LEGO Star Wars releases are considered canon since they include characters, storylines, and elements that would never work in the main Star Wars universe.

Although they are not recent releases, other projects like the Clone Wars 2-D micro-series, Ewoks, and Droids. All of these projects are still available to stream on Disney+, but they are not considered canon.

Going forward, Star Wars will likely continue to create Disney+ shows that aren't canon. Visions and the LEGO Star Wars projects have performed well for Lucasfilm and Disney, so there is no reason for Lucasfilm to discontinue the non-canon titles.

In a way, shows that aren't canon are more exciting for fans. They are able to include characters, storylines, and character interactions that canon stories just can't do. For example, Rebuild the Galaxy gave fans an on-screen appearance from Darth Revan, a character who can't just show up anywhere and everywhere he wants.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will be premiering on Disney+ on October 29, 2025.

Will Visions Return for Season 4?

Lucasfilm

Disney and Lucasfilm have not announced that Star Wars: Visions will return for a fourth season. However, the companies have great faith in Visions since they have allowed the show to run for three seasons already.

It is also worth noting that a Visions spin-off series titled Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi is currently in the works. It is expected to be released in 2026, so that is yet another indication that Lucasfilm and Disney like what they have seen from Visions and its performance on Disney+.

Most likely, Visions will return for a fourth installment. As mentioned, since it is not canon, the different animation studios that create the episodes have complete creative freedom to do whatever they want, which is appealing to a lot of fans.