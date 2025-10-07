As part of its recent October 2025 content update, Disney+ confirmed three Marvel and Star Wars releases for the month. So far this year, the Disney-owned streaming platform has had plenty for fans of the studio's two most prominent brands. In the world of Marvel, audiences have been treated to hits like Ironheart, Daredevil, and Marvel Zombies. And as for Star Wars, a new LEGO Star Wars special and the acclaimed Andor Season 2 have headlined things.

October 2025 is set to be a banner month for both Marvel and Star Wars, as Disney+ confirmed three new releases coming as part of the pair of interconnected on-screen universes.

The month will set the tone for the rest of the year for the streamer, which will be buoyed by titles like Wonder Man and Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

Every Marvel and Star Wars Project Coming to Disney+ in October

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 4)

Marvel

The Marvel and Star Wars programming month kicked off on Disney+ on Friday, October 3, with the release of a new episode of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 4.

The animated Marvel adventure will continue its epic web-slinging story with a special Halloween episode. This will see Spidey, Ghost, and Spin suiting up in a bit of a different way, donning special pirate-themed Halloween costumes as a new spooky season-themed threat looms over New York.

New episodes of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends continue dropping every Friday on Disney+.

Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up!

Marvel

Marvel will debut a very special (and surprising) Avengers team-up this October. Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! arrives on Disney+ on Friday, October 17.

The new crossover special will bring together the animated worlds of Spidey and His Amazing Friends and the newly debuted Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, as Tony Stark and Peter Parker have to team up with several other Avengers to take down the villainous Ultron and Green Goblin (read more about Green Goblin's surprise streaming return here).

This new Avengers special will set up another preschool-aged series from Marvel, Avengers: Mightiest Friends, coming next year.

Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3)

Lucasfilm

Closing out Marvel and Star Wars' jam-packed October 2025 on streaming will be the upcoming third season of the fan-favorite Star Wars: Visions series. Visions Season 3 continues the series' tradition of telling out-of-canon anthology stories created by some of the world's top animation studios.

Season 3 will once again return to the world of Japanese anime (after Season 2 was a more global affair), with new Star Wars stories coming from renowned anime houses like Kamikaze Douga, Trigger, and Wit Studio.

Visions' third season will be a bit different, as it features the first-ever sequel stories from the series, following up on several beloved chapters from the show's first batch of episodes.