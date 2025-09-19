Despite there being fewer than three months left in 2025, Lucasfilm still has four Star Wars sequels waiting in the wings for fans of the galaxy far, far away. As the iconic sci-fi brand hurdles toward its return to theaters in 2026, its 2025 has been relatively subdued. That has not meant nothing has come, however. Star Wars fans have been treated to several big-name titles, including the ending of Skeleton Crew Season 1 and the acclaimed Andor Season 2.

Two more series from the Lucasfilm umbrella are set to debut on Disney+ in 2025: Star Wars: Visions and Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past. Each will bring new sequel stories to the Star Wars universe in its own unique way.

Below is a complete list of all the Star Wars sequels set to be released over the remainder of 2025:

Every Star Wars Sequel Remaining in 2025

The Duel: Payback

Lucasfilm

When Star Wars: Visions returns with Season 3 in October, it will head into uncharted territory for the out-of-canon anthology series sequels. Some of the Star Wars anime stories in this new batch of episodes will follow up on past entries in the beloved streaming show.

The first will be The Duel: Payback from prolific anime studio Kamikaze Douga. Payback will tell the next chapter in the samurai-inspired story set up in Star Wars: Visions' Season 1 premiere. It will again feature The Duel's iconic black and white painterly art style in a feudal Japan-inspired Star Wars world.

The last time fans saw The Duel's hero, simply known as The Ronin, he was on the run from several Sith warriors, hunting him down the roving Jedi for bringing justice to the galaxy. The new episode will see The Ronin forced to ally himself with one of his latest Sith targets to take on a twisted Jedi, The Grand Master.

The Lost Ones

Lacasfilm

The Lost Ones is another sequel coming as part of Star Wars: Visions Season 3. It picks up the story of The Village Bride from Season 1 and will once again be produced by animation house Kinema Citrus Co.

The new animated short will follow young Jedi F (as seen in The Village Bride) as she confronts her former master, Shad-Rah. However, things go sour when Imperial forces capture and detain the refugee ship she is on.

The Lost Ones continues to tackle the trauma of the Jedi post-Order 66, as hero, F, has to keep her force-wielding powers hidden, travelling from planet to planet without revealing her deepest secret.

The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope

Lucasfilm

After introducing audiences to a pair of force-users, Kara and Juro, The Ninth Jedi will return in Star Wars: Visions Season 3. The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope will open the book back up on the story of Kara and Juro as they are on the run from a group of terrifying Jedi hunters.

What is more exciting is that Child of Hope will lay the foundation for a new endeavor from animation studio Production IG and the Star Wars: Visions team. During Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo, it was revealed that a new Visions spin-off, titled Star Wars: Visions Presents, is in the works, which will tell longer-form Visions-style stories, and The Ninth Jedi will be the first.

It is assumed the Child of Hope will serve as a bridge between The Ninth Jedi and its season of Star Wars: Visions Presents, putting the pieces in place for an epic season-long adventure for Kara and Juro.

Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past

Lucasfilm

Who would have thought that a goofy LEGO Star Wars show that flipped the Lucasian canon on its head would be one of the most-anticipated Disney+ sequels of the year? Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past is set to put its pieces together on Disney+ on Friday, September 19, following up on 2024's Rebuild the Galaxy.

The animated romp across the galaxy focuses on Sig Greebling, a young, plucky hero, as he attempts to capture the Cornerstone. This mysterious intergalactic artifact has mismatched the entire Star Wars canon, producing characters like Darth Revan and an evil Jar Jar to traverse the cosmos.

Rebuild the Galaxy will see Sig continuing his adventures across the galaxy. Meanwhile, the villainous Darth Dev has had his various apprentices turn their backs on him while continuing the search for Sig themselves.