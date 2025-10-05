Disney+ Announces Green Goblin's Return for 2025 Marvel Show

Green Goblin will be making his on-screen return in an upcoming Marvel series that will be hitting Disney+ in October 2025. Many Marvel movie fans became familiar with Green Goblin (aka Norman Osborn) thanks to Willem Dafoe's portrayal of the character in 2002's Spider-Man. Since then, Dafoe has returned to play Norman again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he has popped up in other projects as well.

Disney Jr. recently released the official song for its upcoming special titled Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! Alongside the song, some footage from the upcoming animated project was revealed, and it confirmed that Green Goblin will be prominently featured as an antagonist.

Disney+ also issued a press release for Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up!, which included some information regarding Green Goblin's role in the project. Specifically, Green Goblin will be teaming up with Ultron to take control of all of the machines in the city.

Disney Jr.

The footage released alongside the "Team-Up!" song showcased Green Goblin's character design in the upcoming special. Unlike Willem Dafoe's version of the character, Spidey and Iron Man's Green Goblin will not be wearing a mask. Instead, he will have green skin and pointy ears, appearing more similar to how actual goblins are portrayed in fiction.

He will be donning his iconic purple costume that was established in the comics, and will be riding on a purple glider.

Disney Jr.

Although the special has not been released yet, the released footage seemingly spoiled that Spidey and Iron Man will take down the bad guys. In one shot, Ultron and Green Goblin were showcased on the ground, and it appeared as though they had been webbed up by Spider-Man.

The Team Up! music video from Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! can be seen below:

Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! is a Disney Jr. special that will be a crossover between Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Iron Man and his Awesome Friends. The special will premiere on Disney Jr. on October 16, 2025, and will also be available to stream on Disney+.

Recent Green Goblin Appearances and the Character's Future

Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! will not be the only Marvel project to feature Green Goblin or a version of Norman Osborn. Recently, the character has popped up on multiple occasions, both in live-action and in animation, and even in the video game realm.

Marvel Studios

As mentioned, the most notable recent appearance Green Goblin has made was in the MCU. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Willem Dafoe returned to portray Norman Osborn one last time. Many fans will remember hearing his iconic laugh for the first time, seeing his bomb in the film's trailer, and then watching as the character came into frame for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Insomniac

Norman Osborn also played a somewhat substantial role in Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 video game, which came out in 2023. While he didn't operate as a direct antagonist in the game, players watched his mental state deteriorate throughout the game's story as his son, Harry, became sicker and sicker.

In the game's mid-credits scene, Norman was featured traveling to the Raft to visit Otto Octavius (the first game's primary villain). While there, it was teased that Norman would become the Green Goblin in the next sequel in that series, so fans may be seeing Green Goblin again soon.

Marvel Studios

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was a pleasant surprise for many Marvel fans. Despite not being canon to the MCU, the animated series provided viewers with a new Spider-Man story, one that featured a new version of Norman Osborn.

In that series, Norman knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man. In fact, he acts as a sort of mentor to him throughout Season 1. However, after Venom-like creatures appeared in the season finale, some of the symbiote was left behind in that universe, and it was discovered by Norman.

Sony

Some fans may not remember one of Norman's other recent appearances, since it was such an obscure cameo, but he actually made an appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. During the scene set at the Spider Society's headquarters, where multiple cameos were showing up, the Atari version of Green Goblin made a brief appearance. He only looked like green pixels put together and did not have any human-like features, but it was still a version of Green Goblin who appeared in a video game.

In the future, fans will likely continue to see Green Goblin and Norman Osborn in different projects. He will absolutely be showing back up in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 and in Insomniac's Spider-Man 3.

However, it is possible that a version of Norman will eventually be introduced in the MCU as well.