Disney+ Unveils Marvel's Next Crossover Event (And It's Releasing Very Soon)

Disney+ officially unveiled a new poster for its Avengers crossover featuring heroes like Spider-Man and Iron Man. While the highly anticipated live-action crossover of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes is soon to happen in Avengers: Doomsday, an animated small-scale team-up is set to take place on Disney+ with a special team-up featuring characters from Disney Jr.'s two Marvel shows: Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.

The upcoming crossover highlights many heroes from the two animated shows, headlined by Spider-Man and Iron Man, as they team up to prevent Ultron and Green Goblin from taking control of all the machines in the city. Ahead of the crossover event, Disney and Marvel unveiled a new poster to build anticipation for its release.

Disney+ released a new stunning poster for Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up!, showcasing the first look at the epic animated Marvel crossover featuring Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Sam Wilson's Captain America.

Disney+

The poster shows a vibrant look at the different Marvel heroes, embracing its kid-friendly tone while cementing its grandiose superhero roots.

Interestingly, the Team-Up name in the title is a reference to the old Marvel Comics series of the same name, which brought characters together, such as Spider-Man and another hero:

Marvel

Other Team-Up stories from the comics feature unexpected stories, such as a clash between Spider-Man and a seemingly mind-controlled Iron-Man (due to the villainous Wraith):

Marvel

Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! highlights a voice cast that includes Mason Blomberg (Iron Man), Alkaio Thiele (Spider-Man), Sandra Saad (Ms. Marvel), Cruz Flateau (Black Panther), Hero Hunter (Captain America), J.P. Karliak (Green Goblin), and Tony Hale (Ultron).

The crossover event will premiere on Disney Jr. on Thursday, October 16, at 8:00 a.m. ET, and it will debut on Disney+ the following day.

Meanwhile, the first four seasons of Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Season 1 of Iron Man and his Awesome Friends are streaming on Disney+.

Why Spider-Man & Iron Man's Crossover on Disney+ Is Significant

Marvel

Spider-Man and Iron Man's team-up on Disney Jr. is a historic crossover since it marks the first time the two preschool Marvel series unite in one story. It perfectly blends Spidey's more grounded adventures with Iron Man and the Avengers' big-scale missions.

While the MCU already featured the team-up between the two Marvel heroes, this new crossover on Disney Jr. allows fresh storylines to be pushed to the forefront, such as the unexpected alliance between Ultron and Green Goblin and the question of how Spider-Man would react and strategize against the Avengers-level threat.

The crossover event also offers a great opportunity to introduce the Avengers franchise to a new generation, which could hopefully carry its influence over to the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moreover, this special event is expected to tie into the planned Marvel's Avengers: Mightiest Friends series in 2027, which brings together the main Avengers heroes into the fold while introducing new iterations of young heroes, Thor, and Black Widow.