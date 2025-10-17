Disney+ Officially Unveils Marvel's New Avengers Roster

Marvel just debuted its newest Avengers roster on Disney+. Earth's Mightiest Heroes have been the talk of the town when it comes to the Red Brand over the past few months, as audiences get set for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie (which is due out in December 2026). Questions over who would headline this new Avengers team have been percolating for months, and Marvel may have tipped its hand with a new series on Disney+.

Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up recently debuted a new look Avengers squad for fans to ogle over. The animated crossover between children's series Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Iron Man and His Awesome Friends kicked off on Disney Channel and Disney+ on Thursday, October 16, bringing together a new collection of heroes to take on the villainous Ultron.

This new squad, led by Spider-Man and Iron Man, consists of six heroes, some of whom could be on the Avengers team in next year's Avengers: Doomsday. While the animated preschool show is not canon to the MCU, these characters' roles on the new Avengers roster could indicate which characters are high on Marvel Studios' priority list.

Every Member of Marvel's new Disney+ Avengers Team

Spider-Man

Marvel

Spider-Man/Peter Parker helps lead this new super-powered squad along with Iron Man/Tony Stark in the new animated crossover. This is a slightly younger version of the web-slinger than fans are used to. He leads his own solo series set in the Avengers Team-Up universe, Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

In the MCU, Spider-Man has been one of the faces of the franchise since his debut in 2016. It is unclear if the web-head will appear in any form in Avengers: Doomsday, but with Spider-Man: Brand New Day swinging into theaters next summer, this animated special serves as a great appetizer to that cinematic adventure.

Iron Man

Marvel

The other leader of this new Avengers team is Tony Stark (aka Iron Man). The pint-sized super genius (being just a young boy in the Avengers Team-Up canon) has been enjoying the spotlight as of late, with the debut of his own animated series, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends.

Iron Man is the foundation upon which the MCU is built. While Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the character is now long dead in the interconnected on-screen continuity, the actor is set to return to the franchise in Doomsday as a Multiversal version of the iconic villain, Doctor Doom.

Black Panther

Marvel

Backing up Iron Man and Spidey in the new animated series is the Wakandan protector himself, Black Panther. The clawed crusader arrives on the scene in Avengers Team-Up after making several brief cameos in the Spidey and His Amazing Friends series.

This version of Black Panther is T'Challa (as seen previously played by Chadwick Boseman), but that torch has been passed under the Marvel Studios banner with Letitia Wright's Shuri stepping up to assume the role heading into Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Hulk

Marvel

No Avengers team these days is complete without Marvel's not-so-jolly green giant. The Hulk/Bruce Banner (played by Mark Ruffalo in the MCU) has teamed up with this animated version of Spidey several times over the years, so it would make sense that the fist-smashing supergenius got the call to join the Avengers crew.

The Marvel Studios version of the Hulk has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he is one of the few original Avengers members to still be on the board in the big-screen franchise.

Ms. Marvel

Marvel

Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel feels primed for a long Avengers run in the MCU, so it would make sense that the character becomes one Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the new animated series.

Played by Iman Vellani in the MCU, Ms. Marvel has been one of the biggest wins for the franchise post-Avengers: Endgame. After joining forces with her personal role model, Captain Marvel, in 2023's The Marvels, Kamala is ready to answer the Avengers' (or Young Avengers') call.

Captain America

Marvel

Sam Wilson's Captain America rounds out this new Avengers squad. The character hits the scene sporting his star-spangled shield and iconic pair of wings to help the team take on Ultron.

The MCU's take on the character is about to have his most significant on-screen moment yet, as he leads the Avengers into battle for the very first time. After teases that there may be tensions between Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and the other teams on the Marvel Studios board, he will have to do what he can to get everyone on the same page in the fight against Doctor Doom.