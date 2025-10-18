Mark Ruffalo Shares Promising Update on Solo 'Hulk' Movie (But There's a Catch)

Mark Ruffalo discussed the progress Marvel is making on a new solo Hulk movie, but it would come with a big catch that may stop it before it happens. While Ruffalo was not the original choice to play the Hulk (a role given to Edward Norton instead), he took over after The Incredible Hulk and has stuck with Marvel Studios since 2012. However, he has never gotten his own solo film in that time - a subject that has been up in the air for years.

MCU star Mark Ruffalo indicated he would like to make a new solo Hulk movie. "We keep talking about it," Ruffalo told GQ while explaining that Universal owns the rights to distribute a Hulk solo movie rather than Marvel Studios. While he remains concerned that the public may not be ready for another Hulk movie, he is confident that "audiences would be into it if [they] could crack the nut of it:"

"Yeah, I'd love to have a solo Hulk movie. I don't know if you know the story of that, but it's not really owned by Marvel; it's a Universal property. I don't know if it'll ever really come to be, honestly. We keep talking about it, what it would be. There's been so many Hulk movies already, it's like, does anyone really want another one? But I'd love one, and I do think the audiences would be into it if we could crack the nut of it."

As of writing, Mark Ruffalo has appeared in nine live-action MCU projects in theaters and on Disney+, including all four Avengers movies. However, the character's only MCU solo movie was 2008's The Incredible Hulk, which was a joint production from Marvel Studios and Universal Pictures. Because Universal owns the distribution rights for all solo Hulk movies while Marvel Studios owns the production rights, this is still the only Hulk solo movie made for the MCU.

Ruffalo is set to continue his tenure in the MCU with a supporting role in 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While fans expect him to return for one or both of the next two Avengers movies, he is not confirmed for either film's cast yet.

What Could Happen in Potential Hulk Solo Movie?

Marvel Studios

While Marvel still has plenty of work to do in figuring out how to make a second solo Hulk movie happen, it seems the studio and Ruffalo have plenty of thoughts on what they would do with it.

Rumors have circulated for years about Marvel wanting to make a World War Hulk movie, with reports noting that some of Captain America: Brave New World was changed to set that film up. While that story could either be a prequel or a new story in the timeline, it would allow fans to get a glimpse into Banner's time on Sakaar or detail a different story where he goes off on his own away from Earth.

As recently as 2023, some reports hinted that Disney was looking into acquiring the film rights to the Hulk for good (along with Namor the Sub-Mariner, also owned by Universal). This would allow the studio to bring Ruffalo back for a new solo Hulk story without having to let Universal distribute the film and take away from Marvel's potential earnings.

While Ruffalo's time as the Hulk seems nowhere close to ending, the possibility of a solo Hulk movie is still a question mark as the Multiverse Saga draws closer to an end.