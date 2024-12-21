Marvel Studios Confirms Mark Ruffalo's MCU Return - And It's Very Soon

Mark Ruffalo was last seen in the MCU in 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but he will reprise his role as Bruce Banner before the year is out.

Ruffalo picked up the role of Banner and his alter ego the Hulk in 2012's The Avengers. Despite never having a solo superhero movie, Ruffalo continued to play the Hulk in multiple MCU installments, including all four Avengers films and Thor: Ragnarok.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo has remained well-ingrained in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mark Ruffalo Will Appear In the Next MCU Disney+ Show

Disney+

Mark Ruffalo's next appearance as Bruce Banner has been confirmed for the upcoming third season and final season of What If...?. The Marvel Studios' animated series is an anthology exploring the possibilities of the multiverse.

Ruffalo has been included in the official cast list for the premiere episode of What If...? Season 3. In the episode, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America suits up as a mech to take on Banner after an attempt to cure himself of the Hulk goes wrong.

Banner's actions cause a new team of Mech Avengers to assemble, which also includes Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac). David Harbour's Red Guardian and Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher are also part of the episode.

This will be the fifth time Ruffalo has voiced Bruce Banner in What If...?.

What Is The Future of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk In The MCU?

Beyond What If...? Season 3 Ruffalo has not been confirmed for any other Marvel projects.

There was some speculation that the actor may appear as the Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, opposite Harrison Ford's Red Hulk, but that rumor has since been debunked.

There is some hope that seeing as Ruffalo's Bruce Banner is one of the surviving members at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Hulk could have a role to play in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, but it's still unconfirmed whether he'll appear.

Nevertheless, Ruffalo will next be seen when What If...? Season 3 premieres on Sunday, December 22 on Disney+.