Marvel's What If Season 3 Episode List (Confirmed)

The official episode list for Marvel's What If...? Season 3 is now set in stone, giving fans an idea of what to expect for the show's final season.

Confirmed to be Marvel Studios' final project of 2024, What If...? Season 3 will deliver the show's final batch of episodes. This group of eight stories will keep up themes seen in the first two seasons as alternate-reality versions of classic MCU characters are seen in exciting adventures across the Multiverse.

Led by Jeffrey Wright's Watcher, fans will see familiar characters from Seasons 1 and 2 along with new Phase 4 and 5 heroes who have not yet appeared in the series. This will all lead to an epic final showdown before the turn of the year, the details of which are still largely a mystery to the MCU fandom.

Episode 1: "What If…The Hulk fought the Mech Avengers?"

Release: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Season 3's debut episode will be a no-holds-barred brawl between the Avengers and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, whose attempt to cure himself goes wrong. This group will be led by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America, who will don an enormous mech suit to take down the hulking green rage monster.

By his side will be Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, and David Harbour's Red Guardian along with the animated version of Moon Knight. Together, the Mech Avengers will use every bit of power at their disposal to protect the world from a Hulk-sized disaster.

Episode 2: "What if...Agatha went to Hollywood?"

Release: Monday, December 23, 2024

Dominic Cooper's Howard Stark takes center stage in Episode 2 as he starts his work in the film business with Stark Pictures. While he will quickly become enchanted by his leading star, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, a wrench will be thrown into the mix thanks to a superpowered co-star — Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo.

Bringing characters together from stories centered on Captain America, Wanda Maximoff, and the Eternals is sure to give fans an adventure unlike anything they have ever seen. Also included in the cast will be James D'Arcy as Edwin Jarvis.

Episode 3: "What If…The Red Guardian stopped the Winter Soldier?"

Release: Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Set in 1991, Episode 3 will see David Harbour's Red Guardian take on a high-profile mission to prove himself to the Red Room. He will even interfere with the Winter Soldier's mission to kill Howard Stark, forcing them to team up after changing the story fans know well from Captain America: Civil War.

Harbour will team up with Sebastian Stan and Laurence Fishburne's Bill Foster in this episode. Alongside them in an undisclosed role will be America Ferrera, best known for her role in 2023's hit blockbuster, Barbie.

Episode 4: "What If…Howard the Duck got hitched?"

Release: Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Continuing a strange love affair from Season 2, Darcy Lewis and Howard the Duck will embark on an intergalactic pleasure cruise in Season 3, Episode 4. That trip will then be threatened by powerful intergalactic forces, forcing the couple to uncover cosmic powers to survive.

Kat Dennings and Seth Green return as the two leading characters. Tom Hiddleston is also confirmed to return as Loki alongside Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Michael Rooker's Yondu Udonta.

Episode 5: "What If…The Emergence destroyed the Earth?"

Release: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Episode 5 will feature the return of Spider-Man: Far From Home's Mysterio as fans will see a version of the universe in which the Eternals never stopped the Emergence. On a decimated Earth, Beck will lead an authoritarian regime until a group of freedom fighters recruit new heroes on a mission to take him down.

Dominique Thorne will reprise her role as Riri Williams/Ironheart alongside Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. It is unclear at the moment if Jake Gyllenhaal will be back to portray Mysterio.

Episode 6: "What If…1872?"

Release: Friday, December 27, 2024

Similarly to both previous seasons of What If...?, Season 3, Episode 4 will bring a blast to the past as the MCU's heroes are placed in the year 1872. Here, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop will be pistol-carrying cowboys hoping to protect the innocent from a new MCU villain, The Hood.

Alongside Liu and Steinfeld will be Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Meng'er Zhang as Xu Xialing, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch. The production listing does not indicate whether Anthony Ramos will voice The Hood in animation before he brings the villain to live-action in Ironheart.

Episode 7: "What If…The Watcher disappeared?"

Release: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Season 3, Episode 7 sets the series in a more precarious spot than ever as The Watcher is put on trial for his actions over all three seasons. With his fate in the balance, the show's heroes are sure to have to step up to levels they have not had to reach in seasons past.

Along with the return of Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Natasha Lyonne will play a brand-new MCU superhero named Byrdie, who has never been seen before in the comics. Next to them will be Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs in an undisclosed role.

Episode 8: "What If…What If?"

Release: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Marvel is keeping its secrets close to the chest for the What If...? series finale, only letting fans know that it is "The end of the beginning..."

The same voice cast from Episode 7 is being brought back, which will also feature Devery Jacobs as Kahhori and Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm: Goddess of Thunder. These last two episodes will mark a historic MCU crossover between the Avengers and X-Men, setting the stage for what should be an incredible last hurrah.

What If...? Season 3 will begin streaming on Disney+ on Sunday, December 22 (the first time any Disney+ show has ever premiered on a Sunday).