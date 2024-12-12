Marvel Studios' next show is confirmed to include Tom Hiddleston's Loki, bringing him back into the MCU once again.

Almost no star in MCU history has had a run quite like Hiddleston as the adopted Asgardian after first hitting the scene in 2011's Thor. Since then, he's garnered appearances in six MCU movies and two Disney+ shows.

Loki took a huge step as he became the God of Stories by the end of Loki Season 2, likely setting him up for a massive role for the foreseeable future. Looking to the end of 2024, that run is set to continue with yet another appearance for the veteran.

Where Tom Hiddleston's Loki Will Appear Next in the MCU

Marvel Studios

The official cast list for Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 3, the final Marvel Studios project to be released in 2024, confirmed Tom Hiddleston's return as Loki. The series is an animated anthology story from the MCU that tackles events across various timelines in Marvel's Multiverse.

Hiddleston rejoins his Thor co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who will also be back to voice the God of Thunder in What If...?. They join various other MCU stars to reprise their roles, including Sebastian Stan, Kathryn Hahn, and Samuel L. Jackson.

This will mark at least five episodes of work on What If...? for Hiddleston after three appearances in Season 1 and one more in Season 2.

Loki's Potential Role in What If...? Season 3

Unfortunately, Loki is absent from the first What If...? Season 3 trailer, making it challenging to decipher his specific role in the new season.

Season 1 featured two different versions of his God of Mischief—one who sought to rule Earth after the Avengers were killed and another showing Loki evolving fully into a Frost Giant. Season 2 took a different route, as the episode set in 1602 used Loki as a prince performing a play for multiple other MCU characters.

Any of these versions of Loki could potentially be brought back into play, or fans could see a completely new take on the character.

Thus far, only a few specific stories are confirmed to be featured in What If...? Season 3. This includes Shang-Chi and Kate Bishop as cowboys, Captain America assembling a team of Avengers with massive mech suits, and Storm becoming the Goddess of Thunder, leaving questions about where Loki could fit in.

However Hiddleston is included, he is sure to be a character fans watch throughout What If...?'s final eight episodes.

What If...? Season 3 will begin streaming on Disney+ on Sunday, December 22, with episodes premiering one day at a time.