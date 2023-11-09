Loki Season 2 Episode 6: Marvel Shares Cryptic Avengers Video Ahead of Finale (Updated)

A clip of Tom Hiddleston's Loki has appeared on Marvel's official Avengers social account, which may be hinting at something big to come in the season finale of Loki.

Loki Season 2 recently aired its fifth episode on Disney+, providing some answers to the huge fourth episode cliffhanger while paving the way for a very interesting season finale, which will take place on November 9.

With Loki seemingly gaining some new time travel powers in Episode 5, it raises the question of whether other MCU projects or characters could be pulled into his story in the finale.

Avengers Instagram Account’s Nod to Loki Season Finale

Updated November 9, 2023: The video has been removed by Marvel from Instagram

Following the release of Loki Season 2 Episode 5, Marvel's official Avengers Instagram account posted a now-deleted video featuring a clip of Tom Hiddleston's trickster from 2012's The Avengers.

The clip features Hiddleston as Loki talking to Stellan Skarsgaard's Erik Selvig, with Loki uttering his famous line "I am Loki, of Asgard, and I am burdened with glorious purpose."

The video was posted without a description, rather including a cryptic six o'clock emoji.

The post mirrors a similar one that was posted on the official Thor account this week prior to the release of Episode 5. That one featured a scene of Loki and Thor as young boys in a scene from 2011's Thor.

This clip was also posted with the clock emoji, but seeing as it did not seem to link to any of the events in Episode 5, it appears that both these videos may be hinting at something to come in Season 2, Episode 6 of Loki.

Will Loki Episode 6 Be Connected to the Avengers?

For the most part, Loki has managed to remain fairly disconnected from the wider MCU. However, producer Kevin Wright has said that the goal of the series is to get Loki to an emotional place where he can reunite with his brother, Thor.

These social posts certainly seem to hint that Loki's Season 2 finale may reintegrate the character into the wider MCU.

With the God of Mischief now seemingly gaining control of his new time travel powers and returning to pivotal moments, it opens up the possibility for Loki to revisit his past in the next episode, particularly as he tries to "rewrite the story".

The character has appeared in multiple MCU projects over the years, including the first three Thor movies, The Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame. With both the multiverse and time slipping at play in Loki, there's a definite possibility some of these movies could be revisited in Episode 6.

The final episode of Loki Season 2 will be released on Disney+ on November 9.