MCU Producer Confirms Plan for Thor & Loki to Reunite

Loki is gearing up for the beginning of Season 2, but the eventual ending of the show could reunite two major characters in the MCU - Loki himself and his brother, Thor.

The last time that Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Chris Hemsworth's Thor were on-screen together in the timeline was in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War where Thanos killed Loki in front of Thor.

The two were technically back together again when they went back in time in Avengers: Endgame, but that just wasn't the same seeing as how their relationship changed so much since that time.

One of the biggest elements of Season 1 of Loki was the fish-out-of-water story that was told when Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief was taken out of everything he had ever known and then had to defend himself in the TVA and against the Multiverse.

However, what many haven't considered is just how Loki will make it back to his roots, specifically when and how he will reunite with his brother, Thor.

The Endgame for Disney+'s Loki

Marvel Studios

In an interview with Variety, Loki executive producer Kevin Wright revealed one of the goals that the Disney+ series is pushing toward.

After being asked if Loki as a character could make it back into the larger fold of the MCU, Wright simply stated, "That's the hope."

The executive producer then revealed a fairly major goal for the end of Loki, saying that "the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again" was always at the forefront of everyone's minds:

"I don’t want to — yeah. I think the the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again has always been the priority of the story we’re telling. But for that meeting to really be fulfilling, we have to get Loki to a certain place emotionally. I think that’s been the goal of these two seasons."

Wright's comments truly proved just how much of a priority it has been at Marvel Studios to get Loki and Thor back together, and even though the Loki story has always been largely about the god of Mischief, its main goal is to get him back to where he belongs.

Did Loki's Producer Just Confirm How Season 2 Will End?

While executive producer Kevin Wright teased how Loki will end, he also may have revealed how Season 2 will end.

When talking about how Thor and Loki will reunite, Wright also stated that the show will "have to get Loki to a certain place emotionally" before that can happen and that the first two seasons focused on doing that.

If that is true, then the ending of Season 2 will likely feature Loki in a state of mind that fans have never seen before, and could even ultimately show that he greatly desires to be back with Thor.

Wright's comments also teased that Loki Season 2 will be a more personal story rather than just another story about the Multiverse. In reality, it is most likely that it will feature both elements and be a character study while progressing the Multiverse side of the MCU.

The biggest question now is if Thor and Loki will be reunited at the end of Season 2 or if that will be saved for another project.

If Season 2 continues to prime Loki for reuniting with his brother, and he is finally ready to do so by the final episode, then that moment could happen sooner than later.

It is also worth mentioning that if this chapter of Loki's character arc is completed by the end of Season 2 and he is ready to meet back up with Thor then this could be the final season of the Disney+ show.

However, fans won't have to wait long to see what will really happen since the first episode of Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5.