Tom Hiddleston just finished up his second solo go-round in the MCU with the Disney+ finale of Loki Season 2. But where will he appear next? Here’s what could happen.

Loki has been on a long road to redemption across his Disney+ series, but after uncovering superpowers that allow him to essentially control time, he has just found himself a vital new role in the Multiverse.

After the TVA gang failed in their venture to repair the Temporal Loom, Loki found himself having to take the place of He Who Remains in holding the branches of time together and becoming the MCU's "God of Stories."

The climax of Loki Season 2 was certainly one packed with twists, turns, and surprises, that have now left fans wondering what comes next for Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, or should we say, God of Stories.

Well, The Direct has six ideas for where he could appear next in the coming years:

Deadpool 3 (July 26, 2024)

Marvel Studios

Next year's Deadpool 3 is expected to be the first non-Loki project to involve the TVA in a major capacity, with the Wolverine team-up likely to revolve around the Multiverse and pave the way toward 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

There have been rumors Owen Wilson's Mobius and Tara Strong's Miss Minutes will appear as the TVA hunts down Deadpool. While Loki is now preoccupied with holding the Multiverse together, it stands to reason he could still show up in some minor form, or at the very least, receive a mention from his TVA comrades.

Alternatively, the Merc with a Mouth may even have a Loki-related gag to offer as he brings his unique blend of outrageous comedy to the MCU.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 1, 2026)

Marvel Studios

As the MCU prepares for a fight against Kang the Conqueror, Tom Hiddleston's Loki is bound to be an important player in the battle to come due to the expertise and rivalry he has built against him across his two-season Disney+ show.

Because of this, Loki may well end up being one of the most important characters in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as he leads the way and perhaps even brings the threat of Jonathan Majors' villain to the attention of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Fighting alongside or possibly even leading the Avengers against Kang would perhaps be the perfect way to take his character arc full circle, going from being the first villain the team faced in 2012 to now an ally.

Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027)

Marvel Studios

Even if Loki doesn't make his way into Avengers 5, a role in Secret Wars feels like a certainty for him as the fight against Kang comes to a climax.

If Hiddleston's Loki were to sit out The Kang Dynasty, where the team will likely lose to the conquering villain, he may well be the one to lead the recovery effort in Secret Wars, bringing together heroes from all across the Multiverse he now watches over at the end of time as the "God of Stories."

As Loki has, at least so far, the most prominent rivalry with Kang and has become one of the Multiverse's most important beings, he could even be the one to make the big Iron Man-level sacrifice play, finally closing out his MCU journey in the 2027 movie following his debut all the way back in 2011's Thor.

Thor 5 (To Be Announced)

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios producer Kevin Wright confirmed to Variety the plan for Chris Hemsworth's Thor to eventually reunite with Loki as a "priority," noting how the desire to set that up emotionally has been the "goal" of the Disney+ show:

Exactly where that inevitable reunion will take place is currently unclear, but with Hemsworth likely to return for Thor 5, perhaps Hiddleston could make his way back to the franchise after skipping out on Love and Thunder.

Currently, the next Thor movie has yet to be officially announced, so it's hard to tell if it will come before or after Secret Wars. But if it were to happen after the Multiverse Saga has concluded, perhaps the now-redeemed Loki will then be free from his end-of-time duties to join Thor on some heroic adventures for once.

Doctor Strange 3 (To Be Announced)

Marvel Studios

Loki is now positioned as one of the most important and powerful beings in the Multiverse as he holds together the branches at the end of time, it's easy to see him crossing paths with Doctor Strange on his next Multiversal adventure.

Loki Season 1 had indirect links to Doctor Strange 2 and there were reports the God of Mischief could appear in the movie, although they didn't pay off. It seems inevitable the sorcerer will soon find himself engrained in the fight against Kang sooner rather than later, and Loki has become an important player in that.

Following Multiverse of Madness, the powerful sorcerer is now on his way to deal with Incursions with Clea. In that quest, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to find themselves at the end of time in the hopes of untangling these branches to preserve the whole universe with the help of Loki.

Loki Season 3 (To Be Announced)

Marvel Studios

It's currently unclear whether Loki will ever return for Season 3, as producer Kevin Wright has explained the first two seasons function as "two chapters of the same book," however, there may be "other stories to be told there still" that would essentially serve as "new books" in the saga.

With Loki now playing a pivotal role in holding the Multiverse together, it's uncertain exactly how he could be removed from that place in order to play into more stories, unless the show were to shift focus to another Variant, such as Sylvie.

At least for now, the book appears to be closed on Loki as a solo character, but as the show has proven to be the MCU's most popular and best-received yet, it's tough to imagine Disney+ being willing to let go of it so easily. Maybe it could even come back with a less Multiversal focus in the next saga.

The first two seasons of Loki are streaming now on Disney+.