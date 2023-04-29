MCU: 6 Upcoming Movies Where Tom Hiddleston's Loki Could Appear Next

The Direct has six predictions for MCU movies that could feature Tom Hiddleston's Loki in the rest of the Multiverse Saga.

Loki is one of few Phase 1 characters still standing in the MCU, and he remains just as important as ever after his Disney+ solo series was instrumental in introducing Jonathan Majors' Kang and birthing the Multiverse.

Soon, the God of Mischief will be back in Loki Season 2 with more Multiverse, more Kangs, and more Lokis. Although his future beyond that has yet to be confirmed, Hiddleston has expressed excitement about whatever it may hold.

How Tom Hiddleston's Loki Could Fit Into 6 Upcoming MCU Movies

Deadpool 3 (November 8, 2024)

Marvel

Going back several years, nobody could imagine Loki having any chance of appearing in Deadpool 3. But with the Ryan Reynolds threequel confirmed to be a Multiversal affair that will involve Loki's TVA, it's easy to see him coming into play.

Reports indicate at least two characters from Loki will appear in Deadpool 3, those being Owen Wilson's Mobius and Tara Strong's Miss Minutes. With the TVA seemingly on the hunt for the Merc with the Mouth, perhaps Loki could at least make a cameo with his time-policing companion Mobius.

Or alternatively, after the TVA plays an important role in Deadpool 3, a post-credits scene could feature the God of Mischief, continuing to set up more antics with Kang in a potential Loki Season 3 or Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Fantastic Four (February 14, 2025)

Marvel

After years of waiting for the MCU's Fantastic Four, the tale is expected to be an important piece of the Multiverse Saga, with the reboot arriving in February 2025, just months ahead of May 2025's The Kang Dynasty.

Just as the movies leading up to Infinity War and Endgame laid the groundwork for the blockbusters, Fantastic Four will likely do the same. Perhaps this could involve a post-credits scene to hint at Reed Richards' relation to Kang as a distant ancestor of the time-traveling conqueror.

A scene of this nature could easily involve Loki, with Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian continuing his investigation into Kang by uncovering his modern-day ancestors, setting up the Fantastic Four to assist the Avengers in The Kang Dynasty - although there has been a suggestion they may not appear.

Doctor Strange 3 (To Be Announced)

Marvel

Doctor Strange 3 has yet to be confirmed, but apparently, Marvel Studios wants the magical threequel to release before The Kang Dynasty, suggesting it may directly set the stage for the Multiversal conflict to come.

There were rumors Loki was going to appear in Doctor Strange 2, but that never came to pass. As a magic user himself who now has experience in the Multiverse, it's easy to see how he could be of great assistance to Doctor Strange and Clea.

Jonathan Majors' Kang may not have had a place in Doctor Strange 2, but if the threequel is to involve the Multiverse and come before Avengers 5, he may well be involved this time around, and Loki is the MCU's expert in him after all.

Thor 5 (To Be Announced)

Marvel

Much like Doctor Strange 3, Thor 5 is not confirmed yet, but the box office success of Love and Thunder may lead to one happening eventually, especially after the post-credits scene teased a face-off between the God of Thunder and Hercules.

Although Loki was key to the first three Thor movies, he sat out Love and Thunder given he is still dead in the current Earth-616 MCU timeline, but perhaps there may be a way to incorporate him into a fifth installment.

For one, Thor 4 revealed other dead Asgardians who fell in battle now reside in Valhalla, with Heimdall and Jane Foster among them, perhaps a return to the Norse afterlife could feature Loki living there with them.

Given Thor 5 will likely come after the next Avengers movies, maybe the redeemed TVA Loki could find himself sticking around in the main timeline once Kang is defeated. This could set up more adventures between the Asgardian brothers, which would certainly be rather different with Loki now more on the heroic side.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025)

Marvel

Only a select few characters have had interactions with Kang Variants in the MCU so far, those being Loki, Sylvie, and the Ant-Man family. Going into Avengers 5, all of them ought to be key players in the conflict against Kang, just as how Gamora was so important in Infinity War because she was Thanos' daughter.

Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian now has an advanced knowledge of both Kang and the Multiverse, something which will only be furthered when he goes on the hunt for more of Jonathan Majors' villain Variants in Loki Season 2.

Many have theorized Loki could have a key role in Avengers 5, perhaps he could even lead Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Kang. This would create a perfect full-circle moment after being the villain of The Avengers, something which is still fresh for this Loki given he was pulled from the timeline in 2012.

Marvel actually did recently make Loki an Avenger in the comics, and with the current MCU Variant now being more heroic and less villainous after his Disney+ series, it's easy to imagine him taking a similar trajectory.

Avengers: Secret Wars (May 1, 2026)

Marvel

The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are expected to tell something of a two-part story of the conflict against Kang. If Loki were to appear in 2025's Avengers 5, he would likely also return for 2026's Avengers 6 to continue his crusade against the time-traveling conqueror.

Marvel Studios does love to kill off Lokis, so fans can only hope Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian survives The Kang Dynasty and can continue his journey into Secret Wars, possibly even teaming up with some legacy Marvel characters.

Is Loki's MCU Story About to End?

Clearly, Tom Hiddleston's Loki has plenty of opportunities to appear in the coming years across the next few years on both the big screen and Disney+. The God of Mischief seems placed to be a key player in the Multiverse Saga, but what comes beyond that - does Loki have a future in the MCU?

With the original Loki seemingly firmly deceased after his face-off with Thanos in Infinity War, this may be the end of Tom Hiddleston's MCU tenure. The British actor has been around in the superhero franchise since 2011, so it would be hard to blame him for looking to bring it to an end in the next few years.

The very concept of Disney+'s Loki means the series works best as a chapter of the Multiverse Saga, making it unlikely any future seasons will be made past Secret Wars. So, unless this Loki finds a place to stick around on Earth-616, possibly with Thor on New Asgard, his journey may well close out soon.

Alternatively, since He Who Remains death left the Multiverse unmanaged and plunged into chaos, perhaps the Avengers will need to place someone new in that role to end their Kang conundrum. After his time with the TVA, Loki may be the one for the job, which He Who Remains actually already tried to pass off to him.

Loki Season 2 is expected to premiere in mid-2023, exclusively on Disney+.