Loki Season 2 Gets Release Date Update Amid Controversy With Star

Loki Season 2 has received a new release date update as the abuse allegations and controversy worsen surrounding Kang actor Jonathan Majors.

The long-awaited Loki continuation marks an important MCU chapter as it will serve as the next appearance for Jonathan Majors' Avengers 5 villain Kang. But his fate remains up in the air as the actor faces accusations of abuse, assault, and harassment, something he and his team continue to deny.

Loki Season 2 Plans Disney+ Release Amid Star Controversy

As part of Variety's latest report on Jonathan Majors' ongoing alleged abuse case, the Hollywood trade had an update to offer regarding the Disney+ release of Kang's next MCU appearance, Loki Season 2.

The report claimed Loki Season 2 is now expected to come to Disney+ in mid-2023 following many shifts. Marvel Studios' next Disney+ series comes with Secret Invasion on June 21, with the six-episode event likely to wrap up on July 26.

Mobius actor Owen Wilson previously shared his expectation for Season 2 to arrive at the "end of the summer or September." Meanwhile, insider KC Walsh claimed to have heard of a September release plan for Loki.

Majors' scenes for the Loki follow-up have long been shot, with the actor rumored to return as multiple Kang Variants, including the 20th-century genius Victor Timely, who was teased in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Disney is said to be "monitoring" the situation as it rapidly continues to develop, although Variety noted it has "time to move deliberately," especially with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty reportedly not filming until spring 2024.

Why Jonathan Majors' Controversy Won't Impact Loki Season 2

Jonathan Majors' Kang has been rumored to have a bigger role in Loki Season 2 than he did in Season 1, stepping up to appear in at least three episodes compared to his one-episode finale role in the freshman outing. As part of this, the actor will apparently be bringing multiple Kang Variants to life this time around.

This supposedly comes as part of Loki and Mobius' mission to track down Kang Variants across the Multiverse to "map out and see the extent of their control across time." Among these Variants will be Ant-Man 3's terrifying Victor Timely, who seems to have an intriguing role to play in Season 2.

With the Avengers villain set for a major role at the crux of the season, Majors will likely have to be involved heavily in the marketing. Obviously, this comes as no easy task if the actor is unable to shut down this controversy and ultimately prove his innocence in court when his trial takes place on May 8.

As of now, the latest update stated Marvel Studios was "discussing options" with Majors' team as the situation continues to unfold. However, a recent rumor did reveal the studio may seek a Damson Idris-type actor to takeover as Kang if the situation deteriorated enough to require a recast.

Since Majors apparently has a significant role in Loki Season 2 and production is long complete, reshooting his scenes with a recast actor is almost inconceivable. This means the chances of a delay are slim, as the season appears to be in good shape and will be ready to release in likely either August or September.

The MCU's Phase 5 slate has been ever-changing as Marvel Studios makes changes in response to the Phase 4 backlash. Two of the only projects to receive minimal changes during this have been Secret Invasion and Loki Season 2.

Loki Season 2 has yet to set an official release date.