Avengers 5 Gets Exciting Filming Update (Report)

Shang-Chi, Falcon, Captain Marvel
By Russ Milheim Posted:

A new report revealed when Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be going into production.

The Kang Dynasty is Almost Here

Avengers Kang Dynasty
Marvel

A  new report from Variety has revealed when fans can expect cameras to start rolling for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The outlet shared that the massive event blockbuster is set to begin production in the spring of next year.

Currently, The Kang Dynasty is aiming for a May 2, 2025 release date.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS

Marvel Studios' Kang Star Abused Multiple Women, Claim New Allegations
James Gunn Teases Plan for DCU's First Live-Action & Animation Crossover
Marvel's Moon Knight Just Introduced a Historic MCU Superhero
Avatar 2's Massive $1 Billion-Plus Expenses Revealed (New Data)

TRENDING

Ant-Man 3 Gets Disappointing Disney+ Release Update
Ant-Man 3's Kang Actor Getting Recast In Another Movie Amid Assault Charges
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2 Gets Release Date Window (Official)
The Flash Movie Ending Reportedly Gets Last-Minute Changes (Rumor)
Star Wars Officially Changes Grogu's Full Name