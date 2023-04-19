Avengers 5 Gets Exciting Filming Update (Report)

By Russ Milheim Posted:
A new report revealed when Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be going into production.
The Kang Dynasty is Almost Here
A new report from Variety has revealed when fans can expect cameras to start rolling for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
The outlet shared that the massive event blockbuster is set to begin production in the spring of next year.
Currently, The Kang Dynasty is aiming for a May 2, 2025 release date.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
