Marvel Studios' Kang Star Abused Multiple Women, Claim New Allegations

A new report offered a disheartening update on Marvel Studios star Jonathan Majors' assault charges.

Fans will know Majors for his work as Kang the Conqueror in the recent MCU blockbuster Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, as the actor has been set to be the next Thanos-level threat.

The actor was arrested and charged with assault in a Chelsea, New York apartment on the morning of March 25, after an alleged confrontation between him and his girlfriend.

Majors' future in the MCU (and Hollywood as a whole) has been murky since his arrest, with the actor being dropped from a number of roles and a high-profile marketing campaign with the US Army.

However, the MCU star remains adamant that he is "completely innocent and is provably the victim."

New Jonathan Majors Assault Info

Jonathan Majors

According to info obtained by Variety, more women have come forward alleging MCU star Jonathan Majors of abuse.

This comes on the back of the Kang the Conqueror actor being arrested and charged with assault in late March.

Variety writes that sources familiar with the matter informed the outlet of a number of alleged victims speaking up and cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s (DA) office.

The DA's office refused to comment on the subject and a representative of Majors refused to say anything on the record.

Despite this, the prospect of more women coming forward would mark a significant turn in the case.

After the March 25 incident that saw the actor arrested, Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry released a public statement, saying the 33-year-old was "probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows" and that the woman involved in the altercation was in the midst of "an emotional crisis."

Majors is awaiting a May 8 court date in New York.