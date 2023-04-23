Ant-Man 3 Star's Alleged Abuse Victim Was Employed by Marvel (Report)

According to a new report, the victim of Jonathan Majors' alleged assault was employed by Marvel in the past.

At the end of March, Majors was arrested in New York City for allegedly physically assaulting a woman, later revealed to be his girlfriend. The actor has continued to assert that, according to a statement from his lawyers, he "is completely innocent and is provably the victim."

In the ongoing controversy surrounding the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star, Majors has been accused of various acts of assault or abuse. Despite this, Marvel or Disney have not said anything about the actor's future in the MCU, and in fact, even used him in promotional footage for Ant-Man 3.

Now, more has been uncovered in a new report from the New York Post.

Victim of Majors' Alleged Assault Worked at Marvel

Marvel

According to the New York Post, the victim of Kang actor Jonathan Majors' alleged assault that led to his arrest was once employed by Marvel.

Majors' then-girlfriend, now identified by the New York Post as Grace Jabbari, was officially credited in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as a "Movement Coach."

The New York Post also highlighted images showing the woman partying and seeming, at a glance, uninjured. However, the security footage provided is grainy and blurry, and may not be able to show everything in detail.

Additionally, Priya Chaudhry, Majors' lawyer says that following the incident — which she has claimed was an attack on Majors, not Majors doing the attacking — the actor allegedly received 32 calls from the woman, and angry texts including an alleged threat of suicide.

According to the report, Majors' lawyer also claims that new video footage features officers "clearly coaching her to say that Mr. Majors grabbed her by the throat."

While there is an image with a "play" icon on the New York Post's report with that caption, there is no attached video to confirm this, just a photo.

Is Majors' Time in the MCU Over?

With all the controversy surrounding Majors, fans are left wondering if Majors will continue to play Kang in the MCU moving forward.

The character's name is part of the Avengers 5 title — Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — so a transition would likely require a recast, not an abandoning of the character.

Again, however, neither Marvel nor Disney has said a word regarding its plans, with Deadline even reporting that conversations have seemingly not taken place about recasting.

Likely, until more is revealed, there will still be more questions than answers.