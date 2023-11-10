The final episode of Loki Season 2 on Disney+ involved a Yggdrasil, which isn't only a connection to Thor but holds huge implications for the MCU Multiverse.

Appropriately titled "Glorious Purpose," Episode 6 of Loki's sophomore season offered a resolution to the time-related chaos and the God of Mischief's own hero's journey.

And, in doing so, the finale relied on a reference to the start of Loki's MCU story and the God of Thunder.

Loki's Yggdrasil Twist Revealed

Warning - This article contains spoilers for the finale of Loki Season 2.

Loki's Season 2 finale found the God of Mischief wrestling with the decision to kill Sylvie and spare He Who Remains in order to save the Sacred Timeline.

In the end, Loki sacrificed what he wanted, which was to stay with his friends, by taking He Who Remains' place.

In doing so, Loki Odinson not only freed the Multiverse but also saved its dying branches by forming them into a tree in the shape of Yggdrasil.

Yggdrasil is the name for the World's Tree, an Asgardian concept where each root or branch represents one of the Nine Realms.

Thor defines the Yggdrasil to Jane Foster in 2011's Thor, saying, "Your world is one of the Nine Realms of the cosmos, linked to each other by the branches of Yggdrasil, the World's Tree."

The Yggdrasil was also referenced in Captain America: The First Avenger via a wall carving and behind which the Tesseract was kept until it was taken by Johann Schmidt (aka Red Skull).

