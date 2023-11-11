Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios put Tom Hiddleston's Loki on a new path with a new name after the Loki Season 2 finale on Disney+.

The Season 2 finale put Loki in a wild position as the God of Mischief made the ultimate sacrifice by using his own body and power to hold together the dangling threads and branches that make up the Sacred Timeline.

Needing to find a way to stop Kang the Conqueror's impending reign as Jonathan Majors' villains showed just how terrifying they could truly be, Hiddleston's hero discovered a new purpose in his life, changing the game as the episode ended.

Loki's New Name in the MCU

DisTrackers shared an image on X featuring a new Funko Pop! of Loki from Season 2, Episode 6 of Marvel Studios' Loki, going under the name "God Loki."

The Pop depicts the God of Mischief in the new costume seen in the final moments of Episode 6, complete with a dark set of horns on his head and the throne he took as he used his powers to let countless timelines live on.

This name is quite unsurprising considering Loki's evolution into his God of Stories persona, making him one of the most powerful characters in the MCU after his sacrifice to save everybody across the Multiverse.

Will "God Loki" Return to the MCU?

Loki's journey took him to plenty of unexpected places by the end of Season 2, with the character even becoming a unique version of the MCU's Tree of Life as he did everything in his power to save as many lives across the Multiverse as possible.

But with the God of Stories now seemingly placed where he could potentially be for the rest of his life, the real question is if and when he will return to the MCU, especially since he remains one of the franchise's most popular characters.

The Loki Season 2 finale already directly referenced one of Kang's other moments in the MCU from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, hinting that Loki and Kang's relationship is far from over as the Multiverse Saga moves forward.

And with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars both set up to put the Multiverse in even more danger, Loki may be inclined to impart his wisdom on the next team of Avengers who will have to stop Kang's impending attack.

