The Loki Season 2 finale gave Tom Hiddleston's Loki a brand-new costume, complete with exciting new details that some may not have noticed on first watch.

During the final moments of Loki Season 2, Hiddleston's former God of Mischief took on the massive responsibility of holding the Sacred Timeline together with his bare hands.

Once Loki walked through the pure temporal energy, which was teased in previews ahead of the Season 2 finale, he also showed up with a new costume that took him back to his roots - flowing green robes and long, glorious horns atop his head.

Loki Costume Detail from Season 2 Finale

Marvel Entertainment shared a new behind-the-scenes look into Loki's costumes from Loki Season 2, highlighting one specific detail that may have gone unnoticed.

Marvel Studios

As Loki officially took on the God of Stories persona seen in Marvel Comics, he's seen with the classic curved horns fans will recognize from past costumes, although this time brings a twist to them.

Marvel Studios

Looking at the horns, they are made out of obsidian, the same material that made up the Citadel at the End of Time - the home base for the Kang the Conqueror Variant He Who Remains in the Loki Season 1 finale.

Marvel Studios

Fans also noticed the floor of the Citadel beneath Loki's feet as he took his new throne, indicating Loki took on the role that He Who Remains occupied as the figure that watched over every timeline in the Multiverse.

This was particularly fitting after the Season 2 finale revisited He Who Remains' introduction to the MCU.

Marvel Studios

Loki costume designer Christine Wada spoke on the design of Loki's new threads, commenting it "brought tears to all of our eyes," and noting she wanted it to "look like remnants and shattering of armor:"

"This costume honestly brought tears to all of our eyes. Watching him perform in it is moving, just like the costume moves. I wanted it to look like remnants and shattering of armor. With doing a little bit of a pleating, I could get this effect of layers without having to put too much weight on the clothes, but to have it feel godly."

Marvel Studios

When Will Loki Return after Season 2?

With Loki now realizing his "glorious purpose," as Season 2 of Loki came to an end, the real question now is where and when he could pop up elsewhere in the Multiverse Saga after already having a dozen years of service under his belt.

Season 3 is already being regarded as a possibility for Marvel Studios, with Season 2 producer Kevin Wright making it clear there are "many, many, many more stories told with Loki" on the table for the MCU.

Additionally, with the Multiverse becoming such a key plot device across the entire MCU, having the newly-minted God Loki at the center of the timeline means that Tom Hiddleston could realistically show up in any number of projects.

The most likely of these entries would be something like Deadpool 3, which is already rumored to feature Owen Wilson's Mobius and boasts heavy ties to multiple universes with the classic X-Men finally making their full MCU debut.

And more than anything, many are expecting Loki to show up in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars thanks to his intimate knowledge of Kang and his insight into how to potentially keep the entire Multiverse afloat.

Loki Season 2 is now streaming in full on Disney+.