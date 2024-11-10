One year after the Loki Season 2 finale shocked the MCU world, fans got a glimmer of hope about a potential Season 3.

The Season 2 finale of Tom Hiddleston's solo MCU show ended in epic fashion as Episode 6 saw Loki evolve from the God of Mischief to the God of Stories. Grabbing the loose, dying branches of time on the Sacred Timeline, Loki formed them into something new as he now looks over the universe in peace.

While Hiddleston has been a constant presence in the MCU since his debut in 2011's Thor, his fan-favorite character has not been seen since Loki Season 2 ended. Now, as fans wait to see where he may pop up next, there may be reason to think a new season of his show could be on the table.

Marvel Executive on Prospects of Loki Season 3

Speaking with CinePOP at D23 Brazil 2024, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum teased the potential of Loki Season 3 being released in the MCU.

When asked if there was any chance of Loki getting a third season, Winderbaum offered a simple response, saying, "There's always a chance."

Winderbaum also spoke on how many Marvel TV shows fans should expect each year, saying that it will be "variable" by year. The goal will be about two shows per year, but it will be flexible, and the studio is optimistic about starting production on "projects [they] really believe in:"

"You know, I think it’s gonna be variable. We’re gonna aim at two, it might be two and a half, it might be one some years. We have a long development process now, so we’re gonna go into production on projects we really believe in."

This comes after multiple high-ranking executives, including Disney CEO Bob Iger, offered comments about Marvel Studios reducing its yearly output.

Will Loki Season 3 Release?

While Loki Season 3 is certainly possible, producer Kevin Wright admitted the studio does not want to "rush into a [Loki] Season 3" just for the sake of making it. Now, a year after Season 2's conclusion, new Loki episodes seem to at least be on the minds of Marvel's top brass.

Potential plot points for Loki Season 3 also seemed to be set up by 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which featured the TVA in a key supporting role behind Wade Wilson.

That movie saw Hunter B-15 in a position of power within the organization, overseeing the preservation of the Sacred Timeline as Loki sits on his new throne. However, she was the only member of the Loki cast seen in that movie, leaving the rest of the crew in the dark for the time being.

Should Loki be set in stone as the God of Stories for the time being, a Loki Season 3 could also become more of a spin-off featuring other characters from his solo series.

The other big question is when a new Loki season could be released, especially with Marvel now trimming its annual output. Whatever the answer to that question may be, it seems clear that the former God of Mischief's time in the Marvel timeline is nowhere near over.

The first two seasons of Loki are now streaming on Disney+.