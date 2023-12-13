Marvel Reveals 1 Upcoming MCU Project Where Loki May Return After Season 2

A new MCU trailer may have teased Tom Hiddleston's next God of Mischief appearance following the recent finale of Loki Season 2.

Did Marvel Just Tease Loki's Imminent Appearance?

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for What If...? Season 2, in which the Watcher was shown projecting an image of the Multiverse and its branches in the shape of a tree (with something of a Christmas spin).

What If Season 2 Yggdrasil
Marvel Studios

This same imagery was used in the climax of Loki Season 2 as Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief pulled the timeline branches together into a tree, better known in Norse mythology as Yggdrasil.

Loki Season 2 Multiverse Tree Yggdrasil
Marvel Studios

The tree was emerging from a cloud of green, and knowing that the God of Stories, Loki, is sitting at the center of that timeline holding it all together, one has to wonder if he could appear in What If...?'s upcoming episodes.

Loki Season 2 finale ending
Marvel Studios

Hiddleston reprised Loki in several episodes of What If...? Season 1, which included joining Party Thor in Frost Giant form and invading an Earth that had lost its Avengers thanks to a murderous Hank Pym.

The new trailer for What If...? Season 2 can be seen below:

What If...? Season 2 will premiere on Friday, December 22, exclusively on Disney+, with new episodes set to debut daily for nine days.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

