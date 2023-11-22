An official update on Loki Season 3 came from recent comments by a Marvel executive producer.

Following the culminating moment of Loki Season 2, making Tom Hiddleston's character God Loki at the end of time, the actor did not rule out any future appearances.

In addition, producer Kevin Wright commented on the possibility of Season 3, stating there are "many, many, many more stories told with Loki" set within "the Loki world."

Outside of another season of the Disney+ series, Hiddleston's Loki could also appear in future MCU projects like Deadpool 3, Doctor Strange 3, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

In a couple of recent interviews, Loki executive producer Kevin Wright gave a mixed update on the potential of Loki Season 3.

While speaking with Collider, Wright explained how the creative team treated Season 2 as if they were "not gonna get a third season" in the spirit of telling "the best, most fulfilling story:"

"I’m gonna say two things that probably conflict. We always treated this like this would be it. I think part of that is just a logistical, creative thing of 'let’s treat it like we’re not gonna get a third season,' so that you tell the best, most fulfilling story that you can in one season."

One thing Wright made clear is that he loved the people he worked with on Loki, indicating that he "would love to keep telling stories with this team:"

"Further than that, I would say, I really love this team that we’ve built over two seasons. There’s been some different parts, but like between Kate [Herron], and Justin [Benson] and Aaron [Moorhead], and Eric [Martin], and [Michael] Waldron and all of our amazing department heads, I would love to keep telling stories with this team."

Wright left the door open for other projects, saying, "We’ll see what Marvel needs us, and wants us to do."

In addition, he confirmed he'd "love to keep [Loki] going" for a possible Season 3:

"Whether that’s a 'Loki' Season 3 or something else. We’ll see what Marvel needs us, and wants us to do. But I think this is an awesome world. They’re great characters, and if the right story is there for us, I think all of us would love to keep this going. I certainly would."

In addition, Wright spoke to the Phase Zero podcast and confirmed that Season 2 was treated as "a closing of the book" and they planned to "finish the story:"

"I will say this: I said it and I know [head writer] Eric Martin kind of repeated it… We did treat this like a closing of the book. Season 1, one chapter. Season 2, another chapter. And that was kind of a challenge from Owen [Wilson] after Season 1. He’s like, ‘Nobody ever has the courage to close the book. Like, let’s close the book. Let’s finish the story.’ And it felt right."

Wright continually expressed his interest in exploring new stories for the character within Loki, specifically adding that he'd "love to keep telling characters with Sylvie and the TVA:"

"I would say this: I love this world. I love these characters. I would to keep telling characters with Sylvie and the TVA. Obviously, I would love to tell more Loki stories if that becomes a possibility. Right now, I don’t see how it is with what he’s doing."

Finally, he indicated a spin-off series (possibly focusing on the TVA without Loki) similar to Better Call Saul could be a way to continue the storytelling.

"But moreso, I would love to continue to work with this team that made these two seasons of this show. And I wonder if that, instead of it being a 'Loki' Season 3, I would love to find a way… if this was our 'Breaking Bad,' what’s our 'Better Call Saul?'"

Will Loki Season 3 Happen?

As Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga continues to unfold, it's most likely audiences will see Loki appear in a different project before returning for Season 3 of his Disney+ series.

Considering Loki is now an updated version of He Who Remains, giving life to the branches of the Multiverse, thereby opening up different realities for storytelling, there will be no rush to move him off the thrown.

It will be fascinating to see how Loki could get involved when universe-mixing stories like Deadpool 3, bringing Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into the MCU.

Loki seems to have been key (retroactively) to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Marvels (post-credit scene), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to take place.

Before Loki Season 3 can happen, it's possible that the incursions teased at the end of Doctor Strange 3, sending Stephen Strange and Clea on a journey to fix them, could play a role in Loki's next chapter.

An incursion, when two universes collide, seems like an issue for God Loki who is currently holding all of time and the multiverse together.

Unfortunately, there's too much big-picture MCU storytelling that needs to be played out before Loki can return for a Season 3.

All 12 episodes of Loki are streaming now on Disney+.