Is Tom Hiddleston's Loki dead after Season 2, Episode 4? Here's what that massive ending cliffhanger meant.

Fans of the God of Mischief are more than used to seeing him die in the MCU, having had fakeout "deaths" in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Loki Season 1, along with a real one at the hand of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Loki S2 Episode 4's Massive Cliffhanger Explained

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Loki Season 2, Episode 4.

The ending of Loki Season 2, Episode 4 sent the TVA gang into a rush to repair the Temporal Loom that holds the Sacred Timeline together. The plan was to install Victor Timely's Throughput Multiplier to resolve the problem, but that required someone to don a spacesuit and face the timeline's radiation.

Marvel Studios

That job ultimately fell to the Kang Variant himself, however, the timeline radiation proved to be too much and Timely was instantly disintegrated, seemingly dooming the group's Hail Mary attempt at repairing the Temporal Room.

Loki, Sylvie, Mobius, Hunter B-15, O.B., and Casey were left shocked at Timely's sudden demise, as the Goddess of Mischief declared "It's over:"

Mobius: “What happened? What… where is he?” Sylvie: “He’s gone.” Mobius: “What happened?” Sylvie: “It’s over.” Mobius: “What…”

Ke Huay Quan's O.B. explained that "the Temporal Radiation is just too high" to take, making it impossible to deploy their solution:

Hunter B-15: “Is he dead?” O.B.: “The Temporal Radiation is just too high.” Hunter B-15: “What did we do wrong?”

Marvel Studios

The devastating event left the entire group in a state of shock and confusion as the Temporal Loom exploded, letting out a bright light across the control room, at which point the room rumbled and the episode cut to black.

But what does that mean for Loki and the TVA crew with two episodes left in Season 2? Are they dead? And how will that affect the Multiverse?

Is Loki Dead After S2 Episode 4?

For starters, with two episodes remaining this season, fans can be almost certain Loki and his TVA comrades survived the Temporal Loom explosion. But since Victor Timely faced his demise before the mass destruction event, his death may, unfortunately, be the most likely to stay permanent.

By combing through the trailer footage that has not appeared in the first four episodes, fans can get some idea of what is to come for Loki in the final chapters.

The time-slipping Loki endured in the premiere appears set to resume, as the trailers saw the God of Mischief being pulled into a Piranha Powersports dealership car park wearing the same clothes as the Episode 4 cliffhanger.

Marvel Studios

Loki's clothing might not mean an awful lot as he has been wearing the TVA uniform in other previous episodes. But perhaps this could be the destination he will be pulled to after the eruption of the Temporal Loom.

Marvel Studios

Speaking of his clothing, the God of Mischief has also been pictured in his familiar TVA prisoner jumpsuit, suggesting he will end up captive eventually somehow.

Marvel Studios

As expected, Sylvie's survival is also confirmed in yet-to-appear footage of her next to a device blasting blue light into the sky while she gazed upward.

Marvel Studios

While the Loki crew may be as healthy as ever, albeit with some time-slipping to seemingly deal with once again, one has to wonder what the destruction of the Temporal Loom will mean for the Sacred Timeline and the Multiverse overall.

Well, reality appears to be at least somewhat intact, but perhaps this will be the event that kickstarts the Incursions and destruction of universes that sets the stage for the cataclysmic events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

After all, the Temporal Loom was the glue being used to intertwine infinite Multiversal timelines into the Sacred Timeline, meaning its destruction may open the doors for collisions, aka Incursions, between worlds.

The first four episodes of Loki Season 2 are streaming now on Disney+. New episodes drop on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

