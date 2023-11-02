Several scenes from Loki’s marketing have yet to be glimpsed in Season 2, and a new video assembled many of the final episodes’ unseen shots.

Marvel’s latest television endeavor, a second season of its popular series Loki, seemingly hit the reset button with its most recent installment. Or at the very least, ended on one heck of a cliffhanger that could send shockwaves throughout the wider MCU.

In the closing minutes of Episode 4, the TVA’s Temporal Loom, the device residing in the lower depths of the facility, responsible for the creation of timelines, is completely overloaded. As waves of lethal radiation emanated towards the heroes, the episode cut to black.

Reddit user LEYW created a compilation video laying out several pieces of unseen footage from the final two episodes of Loki Season 2.

The video, which was made before the release of Loki’s particularly revealing mid-season trailer, starts with the show’s titular Asgardian bad boy turned time-traveling do-gooder, time-slipping in front of a McDonald’s.

Loki watches as the TVA’s consoles turn to spaghetti in the same way that Victor Timely perished at the end of Episode 4.

Here, the brother of Thor appears in his look from the series premiere, with lacerations on his face, wearing his TVA prisoner jumpsuit. It seems as though timeline shenanigans will bring viewers back to the events of Loki’s very first episode.

Sylvie, with her Season 1 hairstyle, fires a blast of green energy from her hand as she stands in He Who Remains‘ office in the Citadel at the End of Time.

The Variant of B-15 that was abducted for employment at the TVA walks through a corridor in a lab coat and scrubs, indicating that her true identity is that of a physician.

Eugene Cordero‘s Casey was a prisoner on his original timeline.

Ke Huy Quan’s TVA tech guy O.B. appears in civilian garb, likely showing him before he was taken from his timeline branch.

Sylvie steps through a time door into what looks to be a dark void.

Judge Ravonna Renslayer, still in her old-timey clothing from her adventures in 1893-era Chicago, is bathed in a purple light.

Loki holds back Sylvie in another Season 1 flashback to their scuffle at the Citadel.

Mysterious, swirling black lines rise in the air as Sylvie looks on. It’s also unclear where she’s standing in this scene but it could be somewhere in the 1980s judging by the aesthetics.

Loki materializes in front of a store by the name of Piranha Powersports. And what do they sell? Jetskis, as in the watercraft that Owen Wilson’s Mobius is so continually fixated on.

And speaking of Mobius, he’s seen here as an employee of Piranha Powersports. Although, this isn’t quite Mobius. Rather, this is the Variant who would become the quirky TVA analyst after being taken from his timeline and undergoing a mind wipe.

Watch all the footage below:

Loki Fans Should Buckle Up for Episodes 5 and 6

With the TVA seemingly vaporized by temporal radiation, and all of Loki’s main characters along with it, it seems that one thing is clear: The Multiversal War is coming. Executive producer Kevin Wright has stated as much.

MCU devotees will surely know that the Multiversal War is waged between Kang and all of his many Variants. And it is only one when He Who Remains comes out on top and establishes the TVA to keep the conflict from restarting.

Putting a stop to an all-out clash between the Kangs feels like an Avengers-level job, so it feels a bit likely that Loki Season 2 could end on a massive cliffhanger. One that would lead into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (If that’s even still happening at this point.)

Whatever the case ends up being, Loki releases new episodes on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. EST. The next one drops on November 2, exclusively on Disney+.