The MCU is back with Loki Season 2 on Disney+, bringing an impressive cast of actors and characters into the spotlight.

Marvel Studios makes Loki the first show in MCU history to move forward with a second season on the streamer, adding to the God of Mischief’s 12-year-long legacy.

With the show last airing in 2021 before Loki himself made a surprise appearance in the post-credits scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the time has come to dive back into the mischief surrounding this iconic character.

Loki Season 2 - Full List of Cast Members

A dozen actors appeared on camera in Episode 1 of Loki Season 2, which first debuted on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5.

Those actors and their characters can be seen below along with other stars confirmed to return in Season 2 but who didn't pop up in the premiere.

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Tom Hiddleston

Leading the way once again in Loki Season 2 is Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief, who finds himself slipping between different points in time after learning about He Who Remains in Season 1, Episode 6.

Episode 1 sees Loki losing his mind on more than one occasion as he is randomly transported between timelines, and the TVA falls into chaos.

Sophia Di Martino - Sylvie

Sophia Di Martino

Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie is only seen for a couple of minutes during Episode 1, first showing up for Loki Season 2 in the post-credits scene as she appears in Oklahoma in the year 1982.

The Loki Variant walks into a McDonald’s restaurant before ordering everything on the menu, seemingly looking to escape the mayhem after she killed He Who Remains in Season 1’s final episode.

Owen Wilson - Mobius

Owen Wilson

Alternating back and forth between different points in time, Owen Wilson’s Mobius plays a major role in Loki Season 2’s first episode.

Learning about He Who Remains and Kang Variants, Mobius does his best to calm Loki down as he freaks out about his revelation while helping the titular hero with his time-slipping problem.

Wunmi Mosaku - Hunter B-15

Wunmi Mosaku

After changing her alliances at the end of Season 1, Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15 returns with a vengeance in Season 2, working with Loki and Mobius to figure out the truth behind what’s happening at the TVA.

She’s seen going into a judge’s council with the TVA’s top brass and laying into them for the secrets the organization has kept, pleading with them to look at their pruning practices with the Sacred Timeline now in chaos.

Neil Ellice - Hunter D-90

Neil Ellice

Neil Ellice’s Hunter D-90 looks to play a much bigger role in the Loki Season 2 story than he did in Season 1, with his big moment in 2021 coming when he pruned Loki and sent him to The Void.

Episode 1 sees him involved with the judge’s council and taking some death stares from B-15 after what he did, and he appears to still be invested in keeping the TVA’s mission intact.

Eugene Cordero - Casey

Eugene Cordero

Signed on to be a series regular in Season 1 is Eugene Cordero‘s Casey, a TVA desk jockey who enjoyed a couple of humorous moments alongside Tom Hiddleston last time around.

In Season 2, Casey is thrown right into the fire as Loki finds himself time-slipping, providing regular updates to Mobius and B-15 as he sees this phenomenon in the TVA for the first time.

Ke Huy Quan - Ouroboros (OB)

Ke Huy Quan

Newly-minted Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan makes his MCU debut in Loki Season 2’s first episode, bringing the TVA‘s repairs and tech advancement worker Ouroboros (OB) into the picture.

OB appears to have a history with Mobius in this episode as they try to uncover the mysteries of time-slipping, and he looks to be of more help to Loki’s team as the story moves forward.

Kate Dickie - General Dox

Kate Dickie

Kate Dickie brings a new power player into the TVA in General Dox, who is seen in the judge’s council discussing the threat at hand with Hunter B-15 and Mobius.

Upon learning what happened at the Citadel at the End of Time, Dox puts out an organization-wide manhunt for Sylvie, looking to hunt her down and make the Loki Variant answer for what she’d done.

Liz Carr - Judge Gamble

Liz Carr

Replacing the MIA Judge Renslayer on the TVA’s court is Liz Carr’s Judge Gamble, first seen in the judge’s council next to General Dox.

She provides her own input on pruning timelines and the ensuing chaos at the TVA as Mobius and B-15 share their thoughts, attempting to step in for Renslayer in her absence.

Rafael Casal - Hunter X-5

Rafael Casal

Rafael Casal joins the MCU in Loki Season 2 as Hunter X-5, one of the more aggressive minutemen in the TVA, who is depicted as being quite afraid of everything happening in the TVA at the start of the season.

Interrogating Mobius about his love of jetskis, he also leads Mobius and B-15 to their interrogation in the judge's council, setting him up as a potentially troublesome figure for the rest of the season.

Charlie Cameron - Mail Cart Driver

Charlie Cameron

Playing a minor role in Loki Season 2, Episode 1 is Charlie Cameron as a mail cart driver in the TVA, only getting one real scene of action.

Cameron is seen driving the vehicle that catches Loki after he jumps off of a balcony, eventually crashing into one of the TVA’s main rooms and falling presumably to her death.

Jack Cunningham-Nuttall - McDonald’s Manager

Jack Cunningham-Nuttall

Playing a minor role in Loki Season 2‘s first episode is Jack Cunningham-Nuttall, who appears for the first time as the manager at the McDonald’s restaurant Sylvie enters in 1982.

After Sylvie orders one of everything on the menu, the manager hires her to work for him in the episode’s post-credits scene.

Jonathan Majors - Victor Timely/Kang

Jonathan Majors

Following his appearance in the post-credits scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Loki Season 2 will bring back Jonathan Majors as a new Variant of Kang the Conqueror known as Victor Timely.

Majors was re-confirmed to be part of Season 2’s cast weeks ahead of Episode 1, and although he hasn’t shown up in person yet, he was heard on an auspicious voice message in the TVA’s war room.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw - Judge Ravonna Renslayer

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Guru Mbatha-Raw openly teased that she would be back in action as Judge Ravonna Renslayer in Season 2 of Loki following her steps toward villainy in the final moments of Season 1.

She was last seen leaving the TVA through a time door in her office after hashing it out with Mobius in Season 1, although it’s still unclear where or when she’ll be back in the fold over the next five episodes.

Tara Strong - Miss Minutes

Tara Strong

Quickly becoming a fan-favorite after guiding fans through all of Loki Season 1, it was no surprise to see Tara Strong’s return as Miss Minutes confirmed as the TVA’s creepy spokesclock looks to make her mark on Season 2.

Thus far, the character has only been mentioned in passing, although marketing and trailers have indicated that it shouldn’t be too long before Miss Minutes takes the screen yet again.

The first episode of Loki Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.