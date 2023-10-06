Season 2 of the MCU's Loki has started streaming its first new episode since 2021, and with it, the show's cast expanded. One addition is Liz Carr, who plays Judge Gamble in the second season's first episode.

Carr played Clarissa Mullery in the BBC's Silent Witness, as well as several shorter-lived roles on projects like Good Omens. She is also well-known for her work in theater (even having won a Laurence Olivier award) and on the comedy scene, where she has performed several shows.

Carr, who has been disabled since childhood due to arthrogryposis, is an advocate for civil rights for Disabled individuals and has participated in Disabled women's theater during her career as well.

Who Is Loki's Judge Gamble?

Warning - The rest of this article contains minor spoilers for Loki Season 2, Episode 1.

Liz Carr plays Judge Gamble in Loki's second season, a new face in the second batch of episodes.

Judge Gamble is seemingly based on Professor Justin Alphonse Gamble, a character from Power Man (Luke Cage) and Iron Fist's team-up comic.

The comic book character bears a strong resemblance to Doctor Who, in more ways than one, which fits the "Wibbly wobbly, timey wimey" aesthetic the new season appears to have.

As her title implies, Gamble is a Judge in the TVA — the same role fans saw Ravonna Renslayer in last season.

She did not appear in the show's first season, likely because fans hadn't met this council of judges yet. Ravonna was really the only judge fans were acquainted with.

This gives her a fair bit of authority over the association, which in the case of something as vast and impactful as the TVA, means she has the ability to influence the lives of many people across many universes.

Liz Carr's Role In the MCU's Future

As Hunter B-15 tells her, the choices the TVA — and in that scene, at least, Liz Carr's Judge Gamble in particular — makes can either end or save lives.

As has been implied since the first season's final episode, well before Multiverse-centric projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Loki's second season will deal with the ramifications of a multiverse, both the possibilities it opens up, and the new enemies it invites in.

As such, it feels like a conscious choice that fans are meeting this council of judges — and Judge Gamble seemingly at its center — who have power that impacts so much of the multiverse.

Furthermore, with the knowledge fans and Loki have that Kang the Conqueror is ultimately pulling the strings here, it will be interesting to see how his overarching power could interact with the still-impactful bureaucratic power the TVA has.

The first episode of Loki Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+.