Loki S2 Episode 2 Ending Explained: What Is Sylvie Holding?

The ending of Loki Season 2 has fans wondering - what the heck was Sylvie holding at the end of Episode 2?

After an exciting arc in the hit MCU Disney+ series' first season, Sophia Di Martino's Loki Variant is back making mischief in the sophomore effort.

Sylvie infamously killed Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains at the end of Season 1 and is now living in the wake of shattering the MCU's Sacred Timeline, with it unclear where she is going to go in this second patch of episodes.

She has not been seen living out her days working in a small-town McDonald's, a place she "would never have experienced" and somewhere she can find salvation after his devastating murderous actions.

Sylvie's Loki Episode Ending Revealed

Marvel Studios

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Loki Season 2, Episode 2.

The ending of Loki Season 2 Episode 2 saw Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie commit to staying in 1982 Oklahoma, turning Loki and Mobius' offer down to come and help them solve the problems of the TVA.

Marvel Studios

Audiences got one final glimpse of the Loki Variant lying on the hood of her blue Ford truck.

Marvel Studios

She relaxed there as her McDonald's manager, Jack, came by to check in on the wayward Asgardian, asking if she was okay:

Jack: “Hey Sylvie. You okay? Just wanted to check.” Sylvie: “Yeah, I’m good thanks.” Jack: “No problem, do you think you’ll be in tomorrow, though?” Sylvie: “Yeah.” Jack: “Cool. Cool. Mmm-hmm.” Sylvie: “Jack? Is your mum on her way to pick you up?” Jack: “Yeah. She’ll be here. I’m good.” Sylvie: “Good night.” Jack: “Bye bye.”

He then walked off into the night, as Sylvie began fiddling with a mysterious device.

Marvel Studios

What is most exciting is that tiny piece of tech is He Who Remains' TemPad as seen at the end of Loki Season 1.

While she had gotten to 1982 by way of a Time Door - as seen in Episode 1 - it was unclear if Sylvie still possessed the ability to jump from timeline to timeline.

Marvel Studios

This means that she can travel to any number of timeline branches she wants whenever she wants, potentially setting up a Multiversal plot for the Loki Variant.

What Is Sylvie Planning With Kang's TemPad?

While Sylvie seems more than happy living out her days working under the Golden Arches, this small TemPad detail could potentially tease a reality-hopping adventure ahead for Sophia Di Martino's MCU hero.

Seeing Loki and Mobius again felt like a bit of a reality check for the Multiversal Asgardian, as she was seemingly trying to put her killing of He Who Remains behind her.

Now that she knows she did not fix things, but has made matters worse, perhaps Sylvie (along with this TemPad) is contemplating a mission across the Multiverse.

Earlier in Episode 2, Sylvie and Loki shared a tense conversation, as she tells Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief she was not coming with them but would kill any Kang The Conqueror Variant that crossed her paths.

This possession of TemPad could very well set up Sylvie's glorious purpose, with the character potentially traveling from timeline to timeline, picking off as many Kangs as possible.

It was previously teased that Loki Season 2 would see its core cast "in search of... Kang Variants to map out and see the extent of their control across time."

So, a Multiversal murder spree by Sylvie could be what this hint was pointing to.

Fans will just have to wait to find out, as this cliffhanger sets up the events of Loki Episode 3.

Loki Season 2 continues its run on Disney+ with new episodes debuting every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.