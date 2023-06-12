Loki Season 2: Marvel Teases Miss Minutes' Return With Official New Art

To help promote the MCU's upcoming Disney+ series, Loki Season 2, Marvel Comics put fan-favorite character Miss Minutes into the spotlight with new variant covers.

Tara Strong brought an iconic MCU character onto Disney+ in Loki Season 1, even leading to Marvel using her to help introduce Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for his presentation at San Diego Comic-Con following her first season of action.

And after confirming that she'll be part of Season 2, making her one of more than half a dozen cast members to come back for the next six episodes, anticipation is already high to see what kind of mischief she'll be up to.

Miss Minutes Shines in Variant Comic Covers

Marvel released five new variant comic covers celebrating the upcoming release of Loki Season 2, all of them highlighting Tara Strong's Miss Minutes.

The release also further confirms that she'll return for the next season of Loki, reminiscing on her debut in Season 1:

"Her charming 2021 debut in Marvel Studios' 'Loki' on Disney+ was a hit with fans and these stunning covers are sure build up the excitement for her return in 'Loki' season 2 later this year."

Tara Strong's orange talking clock stands next to an hourglass with purple sand in the "Children of the Vault #1" cover, tying back to her presence as one of the spokespeople for the Time Variance Authority (TVA):

Marvel Comics

Miss Minutes floats through the air amidst a number of spheres on the "Alpha Flight #1" cover, with those balls possibly teasing other dimensions of the Multiverse:

Marvel Comics

A bolt of lightning crashes down in Miss Minutes' eye on the "Immortal Thor #1" cover, teasing her connection to the God of Mischief Loki, brother of Thor:

Marvel Comics

A handful of Miss Minutes Variants walks in step behind one another below a comic-book-y text banner that reads "Every minute counts!"

Marvel Comics

Miss Minutes takes on the walks of life amongst the common folk, donning a huge smile as she holds a couple of quite happy dogs on their leashes in the street in front of a TVA building:

Marvel Comics

How Will Miss Minutes Add to Loki Season 2?

While Miss Minutes started off as only a minor character early in Loki Season 1, later episodes revealed her deep ties to Ravonna Renslayer and Kang the Conqueror, setting her up for a potentially dark journey in Season 2.

And considering how heavy of a presence she's had in promotion material all across the Marvel universe outside of Loki, her role is sure to be more pivotal than ever as she makes her comeback later this year.

With Loki Season 2 confirmed to bring back the entire cast from Season 1, many are still waiting to find out more specific plot details, especially with the TVA now in shambles and with more terrifying villains on the way.

And considering that Strong is also heavily rumored to make another appearance later in 2024's Deadpool 3, this next season of Loki will hold even more weight in the Multiverse Saga as her character shows off her true power.

Loki Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on October 6.