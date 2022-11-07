Loki’s Miss Minutes Almost Looked WAY Different In Season 1 (Photos)

Miss Minutes is one of the new and popular characters that Loki introduced into the MCU, and it seems that the animated mascot of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) initially had a different look before her Disney+ debut.

Miss Minutes is no doubt a fan favorite character among Marvel fans due to her unique "cartoon clock" design and her memorable narration about the Multiversal War that the TVA is trying to prevent.

As a result of the character's popularity, Miss Minutes even received her own character poster alongside a specially-sized Funko Pop!.

Given that Loki has already been renewed for a second season, Miss Minutes' voice actress Tara Stong confirmed that the animated clock is set to return following Season 1's confusing cliffhanger ending.

Now, while fans are waiting for Season 2, a special look at Miss Minutes was revealed.

A Closer Look at Miss Minutes' Alternate Designs

Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series officially unveiled the alternate designs of Miss Minutes from Season 1.

This first design appears to retain the cartoon clock figure, but it adds a more vintage look for the TVA's mascot. This seems to be fitting considering they are tackling crimes against time:

Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series

Other designs of Miss Minutes include more obscure takes of different clock designs for the character:

Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series

At one point, it seems that Miss Minutes would've also had a different color instead of her being a cute yet sinister orange clock:

Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series

The image below revealed that Miss Minutes almost resembled an actual woman, which is more terrifying than it seems:

Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series

One of Miss Minutes' alternate looks appears to combine the clock aspect to its female design, and it actually looks stunning:

Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series

Tom Hiddleston, via one of the interviews from the art book, further expanded on Miss Minutes' role in the TVA:

“Miss Minutes is there to describe to the confused their entrance into this institution. Like, ’Here’s what’s going on. You’re probably confused. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. Welcome to the TVA and let me explain what you’re doing here."

Loki production designer Kasra Farahani described Miss Minutes as someone who is a "sinister [character] but [a] sweet thing," noting that "the stuff she's saying is pretty dark and scary sounding:"

“Miss Minutes embodies that sinister but sweet thing where she’s a cute little floating orange clock and talks in a cute language and vernacular, but the stuff she’s saying is pretty dark and scary sounding.”

Will Loki Use Miss Minutes' Alternate Designs in Season 2?

At the end of Loki Season 1, the Multiverse has been unleashed, and it's reasonable to assume that there will be more versions of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) that will be revealed in Season 2.

That said, it's possible that there are also different iterations of Miss Minutes that could be featured in the sophomore season, resulting in some of these alternate designs being incorporated on-screen. Doing this allows more variations of Miss Minutes to be showcased in Loki while also showing the cartoon clock's different personalities.

If Season 2 will follow the rules of Season 1 where there is only one TVA, one way for the series to use the many different designs of Miss Minutes is through a separate history lesson with the cartoon clock at the forefront.

Clearly, Loki will need another way to catch up with this new version of the TVA. It's likely that the new history lesson video will include several iterations of Miss Minutes to better establish the concept of alternate realities and how Kang the Conqueror is utilizing them for his own gain.

Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2023.