Marvel Releases New Phase 5 Teaser Video Featuring Miss Minutes

Marvel Studios released a new promo catching fans up for Phase 5 of the MCU, featuring the one and only Miss Minutes.

Phase 5 has officially begun, with Phase 4 coming to a close back in November with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While the last Phase of MCU storytelling may have been a bit lackluster in some fans' eyes, Phase 5 will look to jumpstart the franchise yet again, introducing the next Avengers-level threat in Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Now, the marketing machine for Phase 5 has begun in earnest, with Marvel Studios releasing a number of promotional pieces to celebrate the occasion, the latest of which sports a familiar voice for fans of Disney+'s Loki.

Miss Minutes Celebrates Phase 5

Tara Strong (aka Miss Minutes from Loki) is featured front and center in a brand new teaser promoting the kick-off to Phase 5 of the MCU.

Posted online by Marvel Studios India, the small promo is made up of clips from Phase 4 movies and shows, soundtracked to Miss Minutes' iconic voice "[catching audiences] up" on the last couple of years of Marvel storytelling.

Marvel Studios

That is until "PHASE 4 BROADCAST TERMINATED" is emblazoned across the screen, signaling the end of this latest MCU era.

Marvel Studios

Then "PHASE 5 TRANSMISSION INCOMING" pops up, before cutting to a collection of footage from upcoming Marvel Studios projects like Secret Invasion, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Loki Season 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Marvel Studios

See the full promo below:

The MCU's Phase 5 Welcome Party

As Phase 5 gets set to kick into high gear with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios is really trying to make this latest era of MCU storytelling feel like a big deal, and it seems to be working.

It really feels like Phase 5 means something. Celebrating the beginning of a new Phase has never really been something that Marvel Studios outright promotes, instead promoting the projects themselves.

While Phase 4 laid the seeds for what is to come, Phase 5 will see this new era of Multiversal storytelling start to grow into a seedling, before ultimately bearing fruit in the upcoming Phase 6.

As the MCU barrels toward Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, the super-powered franchise is doing everything it can to either bring back fans whose confidence has wavered or get those who have been bought in the whole time even more excited.

And the official Phase 5 launch party is not far away, officially kicking off on February 17 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.