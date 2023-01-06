Marvel Celebrates the Start of Phase 5 With New Short Teaser

The Marvel Twitter account in India added a Quantumania teaser kicking off the MCU's Phase 5.

Phase 4 is all said and done. After releasing a myriad of new projects in the past two years, Marvel Studios intends to keep the train rolling, starting with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The third film in the Ant-Man trilogy will not only kick off Phase 5 but also introduce the Multiverse Saga’s big bad in earnest. Indeed, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will fully make his presence known in the film.

With director Peyton Reed promising an Avengers-level outing for Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, Quantumania has a lot of ground to cover. And Marvel is already beginning to hype things up with a new teaser.

Marvel Hypes up Phase 5 Start

A video posted to Marvel India’s official Twitter account rang in the beginning of the MCU’s Phase 5, which is set to kick off with February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The video in question doesn’t contain any new footage from the movie (Although a fresh look will be released very soon) but features large Phase 5 text overlaid onto a scene in the Quantum Realm from the film’s first trailer.

The caption on the tweet reads: “It's time to 'phase' the facts! The thrills of #Phase5 is officially upon us”

Check out some screenshots below:

Scott Lang stands with his daughter Cassie and gazes upon giant numbers reading “2023.”

Marvel

Cassie ponders the pair’s current whereabouts.

Marvel

And then in massive text, it is noted that Marvel Studios’ Phase 5 is about to begin.

Marvel

See the full video below:

Quantumania Has a Lot To Live Up To

As some fans have astutely pointed out, the third films in MCU trilogies usually force their lead heroes to undergo a major loss. Steve Rogers lost his shield in Civil War, Peter Parker lost his entire identity in No Way Home.

So it’s safe to say that Scott and Hope may be facing a significant upset to their status quo in the trilogy capper. Hopefully, this doesn’t turn out to be anything too severe.

But with Marvel and Peyton Reed getting fans excited for Quantumania as not only the big introduction to Phase 5 but a huge event movie, the film will likely need to go the extra mile to satisfy casual moviegoers and the general audience.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17.