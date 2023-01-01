Marvel Reveals Best Look MCU Kang the Conqueror In Helmet

Fans got their best look yet Kang the Conqueror ahead of his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In October, fans got their best look at Kang the Conqueror when the first official trailer for Ant-Man 3 was released to the public. Of course, these fans were most excited to see Kang sporting his white eyes and blue "mask" from the comics in the MCU.

However, all fans have managed to see so far is a quick glimpse of it in the trailer and artwork from Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park. But audiences have also seen Kang outside the mask, played by Jonathan Majors, both in the trailer and in merchandise.

Now, with only a few weeks left until Ant-Man 3 hits the big screen, Kang comes back into the public eye with a fresh look at his revamped appearance for Phase 5.

Early Merchandise Shows Off New Look at Kang

New promotional artwork from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has appeared on various pieces of merchandise through the online marketplace Zazzle.

Marvel

The most significant is a better look at Kang the Conqueror's helmet, which shows off his ghostly white eyes and "blue" skin. This look matches rather closely to his appearance in the comics.

Marvel



This is what Kang looks like with the helmet on full display in later trailers and TV spots, seemingly sporting pupils, unlike the pupilless white eyes of the promo art.

Marvel

A Conqueror's New Look

It seems apparent at this point that Kang in the MCU won't be wearing a literal mask like in the comics. Instead, it appears that Kang will have an overlay with his helmet that will tint his face blue to match the comics.

An elegant way to adapt the look from the comics, which definitely wouldn't have worked in live-action with it being a literal skin-tight face mask. So, having Majors' skin bathed in blue light is a great compromise.

Hopefully, Kang won't be sporting this look sparingly in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel. Especially since Majors described this Kang Variant as a "warrior."

Fans will have to see for themselves when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released in theaters on February 17.