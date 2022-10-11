Ant-Man 3: ‘Warrior’ Kang Variant Confirmed for Marvel Sequel

Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is poised to make a grand big-screen debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the MCU villain will be "shouldering" the Multiverse Saga while also hinting that "different incarnations" of Kang will appear throughout the different phases.

While Loki only scratched the surface in terms of showing how dangerous Kang really is, the first footage from Quantumania revealed that the Variant in the threequel already murdered several members of the Avengers before, posing danger to Team Ant-Man.

Still, it is unknown which Variant of the villain will appear to threaten Scott Lang in the movie, but this has all changed due to a new interview.

'Warrior' Kang Set to Make an Impact in Ant-Man 3

Marvel

Kang actor Jonathan Majors spoke with Men's Health to talk about his upcoming role as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Majors is set to deliver a unique villain performance like never before in the MCU, noting that it's good that "Killmonger, Thanos, and Kang are not related" since "it adds diversity."

Jamie Sawyer, the strength-and-conditioning coach of Majors, confirmed that this Variant of Kang is the "warrior version" of the villain, saying that the character "developed every type of combat skill:"

"He is the warrior version of Kang, so there was a focus on what that warrior would look like who’s been around through the ages and has developed every type of combat skill. It was about making him look like an imposing figure.”

It was also revealed that Sawyer used the same approach that he uses when training boxers and MMA fighters in Majors' training, prioritizing performance over aesthetics.

Majors then shared that he's aware of the temptation to overdo his physical transformation as Kang, noting that his "own discomfort is not necessarily a bad thing:"

“I look at Kang and I go, Okay, cool. It’s a certain IP where people expect this at a bare minimum. No one should put themselves or their families in a place where they’re hurting, but your own discomfort is not necessarily a bad thing. That’s growth. It’s not comfortable, but you’re here to save the world, aren’t you? Or take over the world.”

The Loki actor then reflected on his conversation with his Devotion co-star Glen Powell about their upbringing and working on the movie:

“As an actor, you have to be incredibly sensitive and be able to get in touch with things that a lot of other people maybe cover-up. To make it as an actor in Hollywood, you also have to be relentless, and that’s Jonathan. It’s like he’s got these two sides where he’s the greatest empath and also a warrior.”

Why Warrior Kang Is a Dangerous Foe

The emergence of a 'Warrior' Variant of Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spells bad news for Scott Lang and team Ant-Man, considering that they are embarking on entirely new territory.

The fact that this Variant has "developed every type of combat skill" allows the movie to utilize grander action sequences while also offering an opportunity to show how Scott and Hope find a way to defeat this newfound foe.

On top of being skilled as a warrior, it was also revealed that this Kang Variant has telekinesis, making him even more dangerous.

Early footage from the threequel revealed that the team will be sucked into the Quantum Realm, meaning that they will need to gather resources first before trying to defeat Kang. Still, this tidbit hints that this Variant is not the one that the Avengers will face in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Despite that, Quantumania still has the chance to showcase how powerful Kang really is, a potential preview that could prove to be a disadvantage for Scott and Hope. It is unknown if Kang will indeed kill any members of Team Ant-Man, but there's a strong chance that whoever survives will be the one to warn the Avengers about the impending threat of the time-traveling villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to premiere in theaters on February 17, 2023.