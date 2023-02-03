Watch: First Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Clip Released Online

Only a couple of weeks ahead of Marvel Studios' first Phase 5 movie debuting in theaters, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania brought its first full clip into the spotlight for MCU viewers.

Ant-Man 3 is nearly ready to kick off its run in theaters as the MCU’s first 2023 movie, giving Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly their third MCU solo film since 2015’s Ant-Man. This one will set them on a crash course with the eventual big bad of the Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror, all while they take a deep dive into the Quantum Realm for the first time.

Quantumania will catch fans up on what Scott has been up to since helping save half the universe in Avengers: Endgame, a movie whose presence will be felt in numerous ways throughout this new solo story.

And now, the Avengers’ last outing has come back into the fray once again thanks to a look at the first full clip from the highly-anticipated threequel.

First Ant-Man 3 Clip Highlights Starring Trio

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, actress Kathryn Newton helped to share the first full clip from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just over two weeks ahead of its theatrical debut.

Marvel Studios

In the clip, Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, and Cassie Lang are driving together in a car discussing Cassie's recent run as a superhero, which seems to be after she's released from prison. The young heroine notes how her life has never been exactly normal since "a guy dressed like a bee tried to kill her in [her] room" at six years old, seemingly forgiving Scott for the time he's missed with her growing up.

Marvel Studios

Hilariously, when Hope turns on the radio for some music, an expert from an audiotape of Scott's book, Look Out for the Little Guy, begins playing. The excerpt looks back on the moment from Avengers: Endgame when Smart Hulk accidentally turned Scott into a baby while they tried to work out their early Time Heist plans:

"And in that moment, all I could think was ‘How did the Hulk turn me into a baby? Will I be a baby forever? Am I the Hulk’s baby?’"

Marvel Studios

The full clip can be seen below:

Endgame and Avengers References Galore in Ant-Man 3

This clip seems to encompass everything fans are looking for in Ant-Man 3 with ties back to both the original Ant-Man movies and the Avengers’ last team-up outing.

As Cassie approaches adulthood in this new movie, she’s intent on following in her father’s footsteps as she takes her own journey toward being a hero in the MCU. And while there appears to be a little tension with Scott worried about his only child, they still seem like they’re on the same page about her trying to do the right thing, even at such a young age.

And on top of that, fans get a small sneak peek into Scott Lang's autobiography which will be featured early in the film, filled with references to Avengers: Endgame after Scott helped Earth's Mightiest Heroes save the universe. This will bring some laughs before the true stakes of this threequel settle in, helping fans remember the hilarity behind Scott being turned into a baby for a moment with Captain America, the Hulk, and Black Widow.

This clip is one that will most likely show up fairly early in Ant-Man 3's first act, reuniting Scott with Cassie before they're sucked into the Quantum Realm and put into real danger together. And with the blockbuster having a runtime of only 2 hours and 5 minutes, the story should get crazy pretty quickly after this long-awaited reunion between father and daughter.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere in theaters worldwide on Friday, February 17.