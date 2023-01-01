Ant-Man 3: Cassie Lang's New Superhero Suit Highlighted by Merch (Photos)

Fans got a good look at Cassie Lang's new purple superhero costume from Andy Park's artwork for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at Comic-Con, but new merchandise has been released that offers an even better glimpse at the MCU suit.

It was initially a shock to see Emma Fuhrmann's Cassie from Avengers: Endgame recast with Katheryn Newton. However, it appears that many in the cast, including Evangeline Lilly, were excited at Newton joining the threequel.

When the first trailer was publicly released, fans were given their first taste of Newton as Cassie, and now, thanks to new merchandise, audiences can ogle over her super-powered look even more.

Scott's Daughter Joins Family Business

Promotional artwork from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has appeared on merchandise on the online marketplace Zazzle, giving fans a new look at Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang.

Marvel

One includes the title of Scott Lang's in-universe book "Look Out for the Little Guy," which has Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie included in a cutesy art style. However, it also gives the best look yet at Cassie's mask.

Rather than empathizing "antennas" like the masks for Ant-Man and Wasp, it appears to focus more on her "pinchers."

Marvel

The next few pieces of promo artwork show off Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie, who is now (mostly) grown up with purple acting as her signature color to Scott's red and Hope's yellow.

It also, again, shows how much smaller her "antennas" are compared to Scott and Hope, which helps visualize her youth compared to the two adults.

Marvel

Interestingly, this promotional art includes Scott and Hope with their superhero aliases but not Cassie, who's left with her civilian name.

Marvel

The above artwork gives the best look yet at Cassie's new purple superhero suit. The torso of Cassie's suit appears to resemble Hope's suit more than Scott's.

Marvel

The final piece of promotional art highlights the helmets of Scott and Cassie's superhero suits. Yet again, this artwork does not designate a superhero name to Cassie.

Will Cassie Get a Superhero Name in Ant-Man 3?

Considering the color of her costume is purple in the MCU, many have assumed that Cassie will go by Stinger instead of her first superhero alias from the comics, Stature. Howeve, it's curious that Cassie lacks a superhero name in the last promo art.

Will her super-powered moniker be framed as a big reveal in the movie to signify character growth, or will she not have one in the sequel at all? It's possible that it could be saved for her next appearance, perhaps when the Young Avengers are finally formed.

Fans will have to find out whether Cassie will have a superhero name when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released in theaters on February 17.