Ant-Man 3: Marvel Surprise Drops Opening Footage at CCXP

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed its opening scene at the Marvel Studios presentation at CCXP 2022.

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now having closed out Phase 4, fans are turning their attention to Ant-Man 3 and the Avengers 5 set-up it brings. Obviously, that meant the debut trailer for the threequel was among the most anticipated of Marvel Studios' next batch of releases, and most fans certainly agree it delivered.

Not only did fans catch a peak at the darkest entry in the Ant-Man saga yet, but they met Jonathan Majors' warrior Kang Variant and got a tease of what his plan for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty may entail. But with over a month passed since that trailer and the February release nearing, excitement is growing for another.

Well, that wait is still going on even after the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP - which saw the first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer release. However, attendees were treated to a look at new footage from the movie, including a peak at its opening and more of Kang's ruthless power.

Marvel Reveals Ant-Man 3 Opening Scene (Description)

Marvel Studios

During the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd took to the stage to surprise attendees with the opening minutes of the highly-anticipated threequel, teasing that "Scott's been through a lot," referring to his rise to fame that was shown partially in the debut trailer:

"Scott’s been through a lot and I can tell you where Scott is, but maybe I should just show you."

Omelete described the scene as opening with Scott living his life as a celebrity in the aftermath of his heroic actions in Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, his relationship continues to thrive with Hope who is living as a philanthropist and has won awards for using Pym Particles to solve housing and food problems.

Marvel Studios

The clip ended with the shrinking Avenger reading a clip from his book at a library before receiving a call from the San Fransisco Penitentiary, likely relating to his daughter Cassie's arrest that was teased in previous footage.

Collider's Steven Weintraub promised how the privately-shown opening scene was "so well done" before going on to describe what was shown. The sequence will see the world loving Ant-Man for the role he played in saving the world in Avengers: Endgame, just as the first trailer revealed:

"Opening of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is so well done. Has everyone loving Paul Rudd for what he did saving the world so everywhere he goes gets free food, drinks, and everyone wants a pic with him. He’s also written a book and footage ended with him doing a reading."

Marvel Studios also debuted a second scene, offering an extended look at the conversation between Kang and Ant-Man that was shown in the debut trailer.

Once again described by Omelette; while Cassie Lang is held captive, Kang asks Scott for his help to steal an artifact that will free him from his Quantum Realm entrapment, promising to help the hero help in exchange for his services.

Marvel Studios

In a further tense interaction between the two, Kang was shown to corner Ant-Man and put his foot on his head, knocking off his helmet and breaking a hole in it. A previously revealed piece of promotional art showcased the damage to the shrinker's helmet last year.

Read about all of CCXP's biggest announcements from the worlds of Marvel and Star Wars here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!