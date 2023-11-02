A recently released cryptic clip from Thor may have teased what is to come in Episode 5 of Loki Season 2.

Only two episodes remain of the MCU's Loki Season 2 on Disney+, and many fans are wondering exactly how the current installment will come to a close.

An extremely spoilery mid-season trailer was recently released, seemingly giving away some important plot points and moments in the final two episodes. One fan even compiled a video of everything from the original promotional footage that hasn't yet been featured in Season 2, offering a glimpse at what's to come.

After Loki Season 1 included a number of different Loki Variants, many have been particularly wondering if any more will make their way into the fold during the penultimate episode and the finale.

Thor Instagram Releases Cryptic Loki Video

The official Thor Instagram account recently posted a clip from the first Thor film that was released in 2011.

The clip was of Odin talking to a young Thor and Loki as the two walked side-by-side with him.

Thor

As they walked, Odin talked to both his sons about being king, saying, "Only one of you can ascend to the throne, but both of you were born to be kings."

Thor

Seeing as how Thor became King of Asgard in the MCU, it is interesting that this post would be shared unless it had something to do with Loki becoming a king.

Thor

The post was also cryptically captioned simply with a clock emoji, teasing that the line of dialogue may have something to do with the upcoming Episode 5 of Loki.

It is possible that a King Loki Variant could make an appearance in the episode, especially considering that Loki wearing a more traditional costume has been featured in some of the show's posters.

Marvel Studios

The full video can be seen below:

Could Thor's Tease Mean More?

It is easy to watch the video posted by the Thor Instagram account and think that it may just be teasing that a King Loki Variant is imminent, but at the same time, it could mean much more.

Loki producer Kevin Wright recently teased that the final goal of the show is to get Tom Hiddleston's character back into the greater MCU and eventually reunite with his brother, Thor.

Wright went even further to tease that the goal of the first two seasons of the show was to "get Loki to a certain place emotionally" for that reunion to be able to happen, and considering what the character has gone through, Thor and Loki getting back together could be closer than fans previously thought.

It is always possible that the Thor video could have been a double tease. Perhaps a King Loki Variant will, in fact, be featured in Episode 5, while Thor and Loki will also be brought together sometime soon.

The first four episodes of Loki are streaming on Disney+, and Episode 5 will be released on the platform on Wednesday, November 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET.